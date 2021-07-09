SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 9th, 2021

Sussex are set to lock horns with Essex in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at the County Ground in Hove on Friday.

Sussex are placed fourth in the table with 13 points from four wins. Essex, on the other hand, find themselves placed sixth with 11 points.

Sussex won their last game against Glamorgan by 33 runs. Essex also tasted victory against Glamorgan by eight wickets in their previous match.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming South Group Vitality T20 Blast clash.

#3 Simon Harmer

Surrey CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Essex skipper Simon Harmer is the joint highest wicket-taker for his side in the ongoing T20 Blast. The right-arm spinner has accounted for 15 wickets from ten games with an average of 18.26 and an economy of 7.82.

He has the best figures of 4/24 in the tournament thus far. In Essex’s previous game against Glamorgan, the tweaker ended with bowling figures of 2/21. He can be a handy pick for your Dream11 team.

#2 Luke Wright

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire- Vitality T20 Blast

Sussex skipper Luke Wright is in ominous form in this edition of the T20 Blast. Having played just five innings so far, he has 213 runs to his name. The opener has averaged 53.25 with a strike rate of 170.40.

Luke Wright slammed a 41-ball 77 against Glamorgan at a strike rate of 187.8 with 11 fours and three sixes in their last match. It remains his highest individual score in the season so far. He was also involved in a 144-run opening stand with Phil Salt in that match.

#1 Sam Cook

Somerset CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Right-arm medium pacer Sam Cook is the joint leading wicket-taker for Essex with 15 scalps in the T20 Blast 2021 so far. The pacer averages 17.60 with a decent economy of 7.40 and has best figures of 4/15 in the 2021 T20 Blast.

Cook returned with figures of 2/22 in his side’s previous outing against Glamorgan and has been consistent with the ball.

