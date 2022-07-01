SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Sussex (SUS) will take on Essex (ESS) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Hove on Friday.

Essex have had a promising time in the tournament, winning seven of their first 12 games to sit third in the points table with 15 points. The likes of Simon Harmer and Michael Pepper, along with the experienced Daniel Sams, have been their reason for success, and the team will be hoping for another strong performance on Friday.

Sussex, on the other hand, have struggled in the competition, losing eight of their 12 games. They will look to get back on track and will put everything on the line in order to advance in the tournament.

SUS vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

SUS XI

Harrison Ward, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ali Orr, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe, Steven Finn

ESS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Feroze Khushi, Michael Pepper, Dan Lawrence, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aaron Beard, Aron Nijar, Sam Cook

Match Details

SUS vs ESS, T20 Blast 2022, Match 117

Date and Time: July 1, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. While the pacers are expected to get a swing early on, a change of pace could be an advantage in the game.

Today’s SUS vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Pepper: Michael has so far looked impressive with the bat, scoring 386 runs at an excellent average of 42.88. He's also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Batters

Paul Walter: Paul Walter did not have a promising start to the tournament, scoring 67 runs in the first five games, but has bounced back in style, adding 240 runs at a strike rate of more than 160 in the next seven games. Given his current form, he is an absolute must-have for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament who has been consistent with his performances so far. He has smashed 212 runs and has picked up nine wickets while being economical in 13 games.

He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and a multiplier choice for captain in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Samuel Cook: He has performed well with the ball in the T20 Blast tournament. He could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, having picked up 11 wickets in 10 games while also contributing valuable runs with the bat at the lower order.

3 best players to pick in SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Aaron Beard (ESS) - 179 points

Henry Crocombe (SUS) - 211 points

Aron Nijjar (ESS) - 169 points

Key stats for SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan - Three wickets in four T20 Blast games.

Paul Walter – 106 runs and seven wickets in nine T20 Blast games.

Simon Harmer - 74 runs and 12 wickets in 11 T20 Blast games.

SUS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

SUS vs ESS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Pepper, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Ravi Bopara, Rashid Khan, Steven Finn, Sam Cook

Captain: Ravi Bopara Vice-captain: Simon Harmer

SUS vs ESS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Pepper, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Ravi Bopara, Rashid Khan, Steven Finn, Sam Cook

Captain: Ravi Bopara Vice-captain: Daniel Sams

