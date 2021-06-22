SUS vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 22nd, 2021

Sussex will take on Glamorgan in the 58th match of the T20 Blast on Tuesday.

Sussex are yet to lose a game in the T20 Blast this season. While they’ve won three out of their five matches, the remaining two fixtures have been washed out. They are currently second in the South Group with eight points, with Kent only ahead of them. Sussex's last two games against Somerset and Surrey have been abandoned and they’ll be hoping to for a full game versus Glamorgan.

Speaking of Glamorgan, they are fifth in the standings with just two wins from their six matches. While they lost three fixtures, one was abandoned - their last game against Somerset. Prior to that, Glamorgan took on Middlesex, who beat them by 21 runs. They will be eager to return to winning ways at the earliest.

Squads to choose from:

Sussex

Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Aaron Thomason, Henry Crocombe, Oliver Carter

Glamorgan

Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Neser and Callum Taylor.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sussex

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham

Glamorgan

Chris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya.

Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Glamorgan, 58th Match, T20 Blast

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Date and Time: 22nd June, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The wicket at the County Ground generally favors batsmen, who find it easy to score runs on this ground because of the shorter boundaries on offer. However, pacers are expected to find good seam movement and bounce on this wicket. The average first innings score at the venue is 170 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUS vs GLA)

SUS vs GLA Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Luke Wright, Colin Ingram, Nick Selman, George Garton, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Douthwaite, Tim van der Gugten, Chris Jordan, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: George Garton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Luke Wright, Colin Ingram, Nick Selman, Travis Head, George Garton, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim van der Gugten, Chris Jordan, Prem Sisodiya, Will Beer

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Nick Selman

