SUS vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 22nd, 2021

The two teams from the South Group, Sussex and Glamorgan, will square off in Match No. 57 of the Vitality T20 Blast with the aim of taking two crucial points.

Out of the five scheduled matches for Sussex, they have won three, while the remaining two didn’t produce any result. Meanwhile, Glamorgan have won only two out of six matches so far. The former managed to sneak into second spot in the pile whereas Glamorgan find themselves in fifth spot.

On that note, here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast encounter between Sussex and Glamorgan.

#3 Philip Salt

Sussex Sharks v Middlesex - Vitality T20 Blast 2020

A Sussex product right from his initial cricketing days, Philip Salt is a wicket-keeper-batsman. He has been the highest scorer for Sussex so far and will look to end the season on a high.

Salt started the season with a bang, scoring two back-to-back unbeaten fifties in the blink of an eye. He has produced 162 runs at an average of 54. Salt is a sure pick for your Dream11 team who will get you a ton of points.

#2 George Garton

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality T20 Blast

Another Sussex player, George Garton, has been in sublime touch with both the bat and the ball lately.

It was his all-around performance that helped Sussex win the first match. Garton finished the game with bowling figures of 3/19 and played a quickfire knock of 46 runs off 25 balls. In subsequent matches, he has impressed everyone with his bowling skills even though he didn’t get a chance to put up a batting show.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne

2021 Sheffield Shield Final - QLD v NSW: Day 4

Glamorgan’s stylish batsman, Marnus Labuschagne is in dazzling form. Marnus Labuschagne has amassed 261 runs in five innings and has accounted for six wickets in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

He will thus be a crucial pick for your Dream11 team for the upcoming match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee