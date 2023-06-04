SUS vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 47

Sussex (SUS) will lock horns with Glamorgan (GLA) in the 47th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 at the 1st Central County Ground in England on Sunday, June 4.

Glamorgan have been outstanding in the tournament, winning three games of their four comfortably thanks to the stellar performances from Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, and Daniel Douthwaite. They currently sit fourth in the South Group with six points from four games. Meanwhile, Sussex has lost three of their last four games. They'll look to gain momentum with a win on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SUS vs GLA Dream11 fantasy prediction.

SUS vs GLA Match Details

The 47th game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on June 4 at the 1st Central County Ground in England. The match will commence at 07.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SUS vs GLA, Match 47, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 04, 2023, 07.00 pm IST.

Venue: 1st Central County Ground, England

SUS vs GLA Probable Playing XIs

SUS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SUS Probable Playing XI

Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, George Garton, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Aristides Karvelas, Henry Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Tom Alsop (c), Danial Ibrahim, Shadab Khan

GLA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GLA Probable Playing XI

Eddie Byrom, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Billy Root, Zain-ul-Hassan, Daniel Douthwaite, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie Mcllroy

SUS vs GLA pitch report

The pitch at Central County Ground is expected to be balanced, so batters and bowlers should receive fairly equal assistance. Swing bowlers might well find the conditions favorable early in the game, but batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat easily as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 175

Average 2nd innings score: 171

SUS vs GLA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Chris Cooke (202 runs in 4 matches, Average: 101.00)

Cooke has looked impressive in the competition so far, having scored 202 runs at an outstanding average of 101.00 and a strike rate of 194.23, with the highest score of 104 runs. He is expected to have another strong performance in today's outing.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Ingram (215 runs in 4 matches, Average: 107.50)

Ingram has been brilliant with the bat in this tournament, having amassed 215 runs at a strike rate of 172.00 and an average of 107.50 in four games. Given his current form, he is one of the must-haves in your SUS vs GLA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sadab Khan (10 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches)

Sadab Khan is an experienced talented off-spinner for his side and has been decent in the format so far. Given his skills and experience with both the bat and the ball, he is a must-have in your SUS vs GLA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Peter Hatzoglou (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Hatzoglou was in good touch with the ball and used it smartly. He took two wickets at an economy rate of 6.25 in the previous game.

SUS vs GLA match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Douthwaite

Daniel Douthwaite has been excellent with the ball in the tournament so far, taking nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.40 and an average of 15.67 in four games. Given the favorable conditions, he is one to watch.

George Garton

George Garton is a good choice for the vice-captaincy in today's game. He has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 103.23 and has taken three wickets in four games.

5 must-picks with players' stats for SUS vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Jamie McIlroy 5 wickets in 4 matches Peter Hatzoglou 4 wickets in 3 games Tom Clarke 84 runs in 4 games Prem Sisodiya 4 wickets in 3 games James Coles 62 runs in 4 games

SUS vs GLA match expert tips 47th match

Colin Ingram has had a fantastic series with the bat so far, scoring 215 runs in four games at an average of 107.50 and a strike rate of 172.00. He could be a multiplier pick for your SUS vs GLA Dream11 fantasy team due to his all-round skill set.

SUS vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 47th match, Head-to-Head League

SUS vs GLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Chris Cooke, Tom Alsop

Batters: E Byrom, Tom Clarke, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: G Garton, J Coles, K Carlson, J Mcilroy

Bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Daniel Douthwaite

SUS vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 47th match, Grand League

SUS vs GLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Chris Cooke, Tom Alsop

Batters: E Byrom, Tom Clarke, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: G Garton, J Coles, K Carlson, J Mcilroy

Bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Daniel Douthwaite

