SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 1, 2023

Sussex and Gloucestershire are poised to face off in the upcoming South Group Fixture on July 1 at County Cricket Ground in Hove. The game is scheduled for 7 pm IST. This will be the last league game between the two sides as they gradually make their way to the knockout phase of the tournament.

Sussex have sprung to life by winning three games in a row in their last five fixtures. They are currently ranked sixth in the South Group Point’s table with six wins to their name. At the moment, their NRR has substantially improved which is now currently standing at -0.8.

Meanwhile, Gloucestershire have lost their way a bit as they find themselves at the brink of elimination. They are currently ranked eighth in the points table with only four wins in their last 12 games. A constant bombardment of defeats have not only pushed their hopes but also their NRR to an embarrassing low of -1.089.

As we build up to this fixture, here are the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction match.

SUS vs GLO Squad for Today's Match

Sussex Squad

Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Oliver Carter, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Aristides Karvelas, Tymal Mills, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Dan Ibrahim, Nathan McAndrew.

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond ©, Zaman Akhter, James Bracey, Ben Charlesworth, Zafar Gohar, David Payne, Ollie Price, Grant Roelofsen, Josh Shaw, Ajeet Singh Dale, Tom Smith, Jack Taylor, Graeme Van Buuren, Ben Wells

#3 Ben Charlesworth (GLO) - 7.5 credits

Charlesworth has been the highest run scorer for Gloucestershire this season. He is having a very healthy average of 25.9 and a robust strike rate of 161.88. In addition, Ben has registered two fifty-plus scores and has smashed 12 sixes and 25 fours so far this season.

Ben bats at a very explosive strike rate and can take the game away on any given day. He is definitely someone to consider as a captain or vice-captain in your SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Shadab Khan (SUS) - 9 credits

Shadab has been turning things around for his franchise in the business end of the league. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for Sussex this season with 11 scalps to his name. He currently averages 27.91 and bowls with a killer strike rate of 11.7.

Shadab has also made some notable contributions with the bat, which includes his best score of 87 while striking it in excess of 160. The young promising all-rounder has the potential to turn the game on its head. He is definitely a worthy candidate for your SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Ravi Bopara (SUS) - 8.5 credits

The 38-year-old batting all-rounder has been in the form of his life in this competition. He has always consistently delivered with the bat and the ball. In 12 matches, Bopara has amassed 396 runs at an average of nearly 40 while striking it at 147.21. Besides, in such an action-packed league he has also managed to register one century and three half-centuries.

He has also done a fair amount of damage with the ball picking up eight wickets at an average of 35.5, which features his best figures of 3/18. Bopara is a genuine asset for his side. He should most certainly be your top contender as a captain or vice-captain for your SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction match.

