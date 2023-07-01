SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 118

The 118th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Sussex (SUS) square off against Gloucestershire (GLO) at the County Ground in Brighton on Saturday, July 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Sussex have won six of their last 13 games. Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have won four of their last 12 matches of the season.

Gloucestershire will give it their all to win the match, but Sussex are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SUS vs GLO Match Details

The 118th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on July 1 at the County Ground in Brighton. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SUS vs GLO, Match 118

Date and Time: July 01, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Brighton

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this wicket. Spinners might come into play in second innings.

The last match played on this pitch was between Kent and Sussex, where a total of 345 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in 20 overs.

SUS vs GLO Form Guide

SUS - Won 6 of their last 13 matches

GLO - Won 4 of their last 12 matches

SUS vs GLO Probable Playing XI

SUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Oliver Carter, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Ari Karvelas, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, and Bradley Currie.

GLO Playing XI

No injury updates

Miles Hammond (c), Grant Roelofsen (wk), Ben Charlesworth, Ben Wells, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Zaman Akhter, Ajeet Dale, Graeme van Buuren, Josh Shaw, and David Payne.

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G Roelofsen

G Roelofsen is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Burgess is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Charlesworth

H Ward and B Charlesworth are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Hammond played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Bopara

S Khan and R Bopara are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Price is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

D Payne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Mills and D Payne. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Karvelas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SUS vs GLO match captain and vice-captain choices

R Bopara

R Bopara will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 848 points in the last twelve matches.

S Khan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Khan as he will bat in the middle order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 659 points in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for SUS vs GLO, Match 118

R Bopara

S Khan

B Charlesworth

T Mills

G Roelofsen

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Burgess, G Roelofsen

Batters: T Clark, B Charlesworth, H Ward, M Hammond

All-rounders: R Bopara, S Khan, O Price

Bowlers: D Payne, T Mills

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: G Roelofsen

Batters: B Charlesworth

All-rounders: R Bopara, S Khan, O Price, Z Akhter

Bowlers: D Payne, T Mills, J Shaw, A Dale, A Karvelas

