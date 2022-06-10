SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 70

Sussex will take on Gloucestershire in the 70th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Hove on Friday.
Sussex haven’t exactly been dominant this season. They have won three of their seven matches and are in the middle of the South Group table. Sussex have accumulated six points and suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Surrey in the previous game.
Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have won and lost three matches each. They are third in the table and have accrued seven points. Gloucestershire trail Somerset in second place by three points. Their most recent match against Somerset ended in a defeat by three wickets.
SUS vs GLO Probable Playing 11 Today
SUS XI
Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Oliver Carter, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn
GLO XI
Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw
Match Details
SUS vs GLO, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 70
Date and Time: June 10, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Hove
Pitch Report
The track here has been balanced in recent matches. Pacers will be able to find plenty of movement with the new ball. Both sides will ideally be looking to chase after winning the toss.
Today’s SUS vs GLO Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Glenn Phillips is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 135 runs and has also been able to pick up two wickets.
Batters
Miles Hammond hasn’t exactly been in the best of form recently. However, he has plenty of experience and has plenty of tricks up his sleeve.
All-rounders
Ravi Bopara is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in strong form. He has scored 135 runs and has also taken four wickets so far. Bopara will be the best captaincy choice for your SUS vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Bowlers
David Payne has been in astonishing form with the ball in hand. He is the second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an average of 11.78 and an economy rate of 7.85.
Obed McCoy has also been terrific with the ball. He has picked up 12 wickets in just four games already.
Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction team
David Payne (GLO) – 434 points
Obed McCoy (SUS) – 405 points
Ravi Bopara (SUS) – 352 points
Ryan Higgins (GLO) – 325 points
Benny Howell (GLO) – 294points
Important stats for SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction team
David Payne: 14 wickets
Obed McCoy: 12 wickets
Ravi Bopara: 135 runs and 4 wickets
Glenn Phillips: 135 runs and 2 wickets
Miles Hammon: 109 runs
SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Delray Rawlins, Miles Hammon, Ian Cockbain, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, David Payne, Obed McCoy, Steven Finn
Captain: Ravi Bopara Vice-Captain: Obed McCoy
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Delray Rawlins, Miles Hammon, Ian Cockbain, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, David Payne, Obed McCoy, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills
Captain: Glenn Phillips Vice-Captain: David Payne