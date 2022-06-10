SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 70

Sussex will take on Gloucestershire in the 70th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Hove on Friday.

Sussex haven’t exactly been dominant this season. They have won three of their seven matches and are in the middle of the South Group table. Sussex have accumulated six points and suffered a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Surrey in the previous game.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have won and lost three matches each. They are third in the table and have accrued seven points. Gloucestershire trail Somerset in second place by three points. Their most recent match against Somerset ended in a defeat by three wickets.

SUS vs GLO Probable Playing 11 Today

SUS XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Oliver Carter, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn

GLO XI

Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw

Match Details

SUS vs GLO, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 70

Date and Time: June 10, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The track here has been balanced in recent matches. Pacers will be able to find plenty of movement with the new ball. Both sides will ideally be looking to chase after winning the toss.

Today’s SUS vs GLO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Glenn Phillips is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 135 runs and has also been able to pick up two wickets.

Batters

Miles Hammond hasn’t exactly been in the best of form recently. However, he has plenty of experience and has plenty of tricks up his sleeve.

All-rounders

Ravi Bopara is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in strong form. He has scored 135 runs and has also taken four wickets so far. Bopara will be the best captaincy choice for your SUS vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

David Payne has been in astonishing form with the ball in hand. He is the second-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an average of 11.78 and an economy rate of 7.85.

Obed McCoy has also been terrific with the ball. He has picked up 12 wickets in just four games already.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

David Payne (GLO) – 434 points

Obed McCoy (SUS) – 405 points

Ravi Bopara (SUS) – 352 points

Ryan Higgins (GLO) – 325 points

Benny Howell (GLO) – 294points

Important stats for SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

David Payne: 14 wickets

Obed McCoy: 12 wickets

Ravi Bopara: 135 runs and 4 wickets

Glenn Phillips: 135 runs and 2 wickets

Miles Hammon: 109 runs

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Today

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Delray Rawlins, Miles Hammon, Ian Cockbain, Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, David Payne, Obed McCoy, Steven Finn

Captain: Ravi Bopara Vice-Captain: Obed McCoy

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Delray Rawlins, Miles Hammon, Ian Cockbain, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, David Payne, Obed McCoy, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills

Captain: Glenn Phillips Vice-Captain: David Payne

