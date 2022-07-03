SUS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Sussex (SUS) will take on Hampshire (HAM) in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Hove on Sunday.

Hampshire had a fantastic tournament, finishing fourth in the South Group, to qualify for the playoffs with 16 points in 13 games. James Fuller and James Vince have performed well for them, and the team will be hoping for another strong performance on Sunday.

Sussex, on the other hand, have struggled in the competition, failing to reach the playoffs and will only play for pride. With players like Rashid Khan and Ravi Bopara in their ranks, they will look to finish the season on a high note.

SUS vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

SUS XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Harrison Ward, Ali Orr, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Henry Crocombe, Steven Finn, Archie Lenham

HAM XI

Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane

Match Details

SUS vs HAM, T20 Blast 2022, Match 122

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The County Ground has proven to be an excellent batting surface, with pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 162 runs.

Today’s SUS vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: McDermott has so far looked impressive with the bat, scoring 310 runs at a strike rate of more than 162.00. He's also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

Batters

James Vince: James Vince is having a fantastic season with the bat, leading the competition with 557 runs at an excellent average of 55.70 in 12 games. Given his current form, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

James Fuller: James Fuller has performed magnificently in the ongoing tournament, taking 15 wickets and scoring 227 runs in just 13 games. Given his form and ability, he is a must-have in your ESS vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Brad Wheal: He has performed well with the ball in the T20 Blast tournament. He could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, having picked up 17 wickets in nine matches while also contributing valuable runs with the bat in the lower order.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Ravi Bopara (SUS) - 767 points

Tom Prest (HAM) - 400 points

Steven Finn (SUS) - 423 points

Nathan Ellis (HAM) - 374 points

Chris Wood (HAM) - 597 points

SUS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

SUS vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Steven Finn, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Rashid Khan.

Captain: James Vince Vice-captain: James Fuller

SUS vs HAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Steven Finn, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Rashid Khan.

Captain: Ravi Bopara Vice-captain: James Fuller

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far