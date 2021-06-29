SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 29th, 2021

Sussex will square off against Kent in Match No. 84 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at the County Ground in Hove.

Both sides are in the upper half of the south group table. Kent are placed second with 12 points while Sussex are in fourth spot with 10 points.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

#3 Tymal Mills

Sussex Sharks v Lancashire Lightning - T20 Vitality Blast 2020 Quarter-Final

Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex in this edition of the T20 Blast. He has picked up nine wickets at an average of 13.88 and an economy of 7.35.

During his club's previous meeting with Surrey, he picked up three wickets for just 21 runs from his four overs. However, the match was abandoned.

#2 Phil Salt

BBL - Strikers v Sixers

Sussex opener Phil Salt is their highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. He has scored 193 runs from five innings at an average of 64.33 and a strike rate of 150.78.

Salt has a couple of fifties against his name as well, with an unbeaten 77 as his high score.

#1 Daniel Bell-Drummond

Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Kent Spitfires opener and skipper Daniel Bell-Drummond led from the front in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast. He is the leading run-scorer for his side with 286 runs at a strike rate of 163.42.

Bell-Drummond also has three fifties from nine innings so far.

The right-handed batsman has been very effective with the bat and as captain as well, being a key factor to Kent’s fine run this season.

