SUS vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Sussex will be up against Kent in a Group A match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 30th July at the County Ground, Hove.

Both teams have had a similar journey so far in the tournament. Sussex are in eighth position in the points table and are yet to win a single game. They were handed a 98-run defeat by Hampshire in their previous encounter.

On the other hand, Kent are just above Sussex in the points table and are also yet to open their account. Their last game against Lancashire was abandoned after 14.5 overs due to rain.

SUS vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

Sussex

Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines (C), Travis Head, James Coles, Oliver Carter (wk), Danial Ibrahim, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham, David Wiese

Kent

Oliver Robinson (wk), Tawanda Muyeye, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning (C), George Munsey, Harry Finch, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, James Logan, Nathan Gilchrist

Match Details

SUS vs KET, Royal London Cup

Date and Time: 30th July, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground, Hove is a paradise for batting. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. We can expect a run-fest in this game.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bowl first.

Today’s SUS vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Oliver Carter - Carter played brilliantly in the opening game, scoring a half-century while also playing a part in a couple of wickets on the field.

Batsmen

George Munsey - Munsey had a heartbreak in the first game as he was dismissed on 96 but he followed it with an exceptional ton in the second match.

Travis Head - Travis Head has two half-centuries to his name in three games. His consistency will be crucial to Sussex's victory.

All-rounders

Darren Stevens - Stevens has defied all odds and is still delivering for his team at the age of 45 years. He has been impressive in both departments and is a vital member of the squad.

Danial Ibrahim - Ibrahim has been a decent performer in both aspects of the game. He can provide important wickets while also contributing with some vital runs.

Bowlers

Archie Lenham - Lenham has been a key contributor for Sussex with the ball, scalping five wickets. He could prove to be a game-changer in today’s game.

James Logan - Logan performed decently in the second game, picking up two wickets, but has been a little inconsistent in the other two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey- 274 points

Harry Finch- 195 points

Archie Lenham- 171 points

Travis Head- 147 points

Will Beer- 133 points

Important stats for SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey - 3 matches, 204 runs

Harry Finch - 3 matches, 148 runs

Travis Head - 2 matches, 108 runs

Archie Lenham - 3 matches, 5 wickets

Danial Ibrahim - 3 matches, 50 runs, 2 wickets

SUS vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Carter, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Travis Head, Danial Ibrahim, Darren Stevens, David Wiese, Archie Lenham, Will Beer, James Logan, Matt Milnes

Captain: George Munsey, Vice-Captain: Travis Head

SUS vs KET Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Carter, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Travis Head, Tom Haines, Grant Stewart, Danial Ibrahim, Darren Stevens, Archie Lenham, Henry Crocombe, James Logan

Captain: Harry Finch, Vice-Captain: Danial Ibrahim

