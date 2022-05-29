SUS vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 19

Sussex will take on Kent in the 19th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the County Cricket Ground in Hove on Sunday.
Sussex, who went all the way to the final of the Vitality Blast in 2021, have endured a poor start to this season. They suffered defeats against Glamorgan and Gloucestershire by seven wickets and 41 runs respectively. They will be looking to improve their performances going forward.
Kent, meanwhile, are the defending champions of the Vitality T20 Blast title. They have also had a nightmare of a start to the season and have already been defeated by last year’s runners-up Somerset and their local rivals Essex. Kent will need to turn things around quickly.
SUS vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today
SUS XI
Luke Wright, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Josh Philippe, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Steven Finn
KET XI
Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Quinn
Match Details
SUS vs SUS, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 19
Date and Time: 29th May, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: County Cricket Ground, Hove
Pitch Report
The surface is expected to be a balanced one. Both batters and bowlers will find assistance on this wicket. Pacers will also have the advantage in the opening few overs of the match, while spinners could prove decisive in the middle overs.
Today’s SUS vs KET Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Rizwan is one of the best T20 batters in the world. He looked in spectacular touch in his first couple of Vitality Blast matches and has scored 139 runs. Rizwan could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your SUS vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Sam Billings is the captain of his side and will be hoping to lead from the front. He has scored 53 runs in the first two matches
Batters
Zak Crawley is a commanding figure with the bat who has plenty of experience at the highest level. Crawley has amassed 44 runs in two matches.
All-rounders
Jack Leaning is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He has scored 78 runs so far and has also bowled decently.
Bowlers
Steven Finn has picked up three wickets for his team in two matches so far. He will be expecting more victims here.
Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction team
Mohammad Rizwan (SUS) – 201 points
Jack Leaning (KET) – 124 points
George Linde (KET) – 108 points
Steven Finn (SUS) – 105 points
Fred Klaassen (KET) – 101 points
Important stats for SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction team
Mohammad Rizwan: 139 runs
Jack Leaning: 78 runs
Steven Finn: 3 wickets
Fred Klaassen: 3 wickets
Sam Billings: 53 runs
SUS vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings, Josh Philippe, Delray Rawlins, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Steven Finn, Fred Klaassen, George Garton
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Vice-Captain: Jack Leaning
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings, Luke Wright, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Ravi Bopara, Steven Finn, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes
Captain: George Linde, Vice-Captain: Sam Billings