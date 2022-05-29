SUS vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 19

Sussex will take on Kent in the 19th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the County Cricket Ground in Hove on Sunday.

Sussex, who went all the way to the final of the Vitality Blast in 2021, have endured a poor start to this season. They suffered defeats against Glamorgan and Gloucestershire by seven wickets and 41 runs respectively. They will be looking to improve their performances going forward.

Kent, meanwhile, are the defending champions of the Vitality T20 Blast title. They have also had a nightmare of a start to the season and have already been defeated by last year’s runners-up Somerset and their local rivals Essex. Kent will need to turn things around quickly.

SUS vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

SUS XI

Luke Wright, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Josh Philippe, Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Steven Finn

KET XI

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, George Linde, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Quinn

Match Details

SUS vs SUS, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 29th May, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a balanced one. Both batters and bowlers will find assistance on this wicket. Pacers will also have the advantage in the opening few overs of the match, while spinners could prove decisive in the middle overs.

Today’s SUS vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the best T20 batters in the world. He looked in spectacular touch in his first couple of Vitality Blast matches and has scored 139 runs. Rizwan could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your SUS vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Sam Billings is the captain of his side and will be hoping to lead from the front. He has scored 53 runs in the first two matches

Batters

Zak Crawley is a commanding figure with the bat who has plenty of experience at the highest level. Crawley has amassed 44 runs in two matches.

All-rounders

Jack Leaning is a wonderful all-rounder who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He has scored 78 runs so far and has also bowled decently.

Bowlers

Steven Finn has picked up three wickets for his team in two matches so far. He will be expecting more victims here.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan (SUS) – 201 points

Jack Leaning (KET) – 124 points

George Linde (KET) – 108 points

Steven Finn (SUS) – 105 points

Fred Klaassen (KET) – 101 points

Important stats for SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan: 139 runs

Jack Leaning: 78 runs

Steven Finn: 3 wickets

Fred Klaassen: 3 wickets

Sam Billings: 53 runs

SUS vs KET Dream11 Prediction Today

SUS vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings, Josh Philippe, Delray Rawlins, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Steven Finn, Fred Klaassen, George Garton

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Vice-Captain: Jack Leaning

SUS vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings, Luke Wright, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Ravi Bopara, Steven Finn, Fred Klaassen, Matt Milnes

Captain: George Linde, Vice-Captain: Sam Billings

