SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 29, 2021

Sussex and Kent will lock horns in the South Group of T20 Blast at the County Ground in Hove on Tuesday (29 June).

For Sussex, four out of eight games have ended without a result. They have won three matches and lost just one so far in the tournament. Sussex have a good chance of progressing ahead in the tournament with the help of their power-packed line-up. They will hope the rain gods give them at least a few overs during Tuesday's T20 Blast clash.

Kent, meanwhile, have been impressive so far in the competition with six victories and just three defeats. They sit comfortably in second position in the South Group of the T20 Blast, thanks to some excellent collective performances from their players. Their previous match against Somerset ended in a loss and will be a learning curve for the Kent players. Moving forward, they would love to add more wins to their account.

Kent will start this T20 Blast encounter as favorites especially with the form that their players are in.

Squads to choose from

Sussex

Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Aaron Thomason, Henry Crocombe, Oliver Carter, Mitch Claydon, Chris Jordan

Kent

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens, Qais Ahmad, Adam Milne, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Grant Stewart, James Logan, Ollie Robinson

Probable Playing XIs

Sussex

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan

Kent

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox (wk), Darren Stevens, Qais Ahmad, Adam Milne, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Kent, South Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time (IST): 29th June, 11:30 PM

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

Three out of five games at this venue have been abandoned without a result in this T20 Blast season. The forecast for Tuesday also does not make for very good reading, with showers predicted. If we get a few overs of play, it promises to be a good contest between bat and ball.

Spinners will get a fair bit of turn and medium pacers can extract a lot from the slowness of the wicket at the County Ground.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUS vs KET)

SUS vs KET Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Jordan Cox, Luke Wright, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Fred Klaassen

Captain: Joe Denly

Vice-captain: Zak Crawley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jordan Cox, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ravi Bopara, Matt Milnes, Tymal Mills, Fred Klaassen

Captain: Luke Wright

Vice-captain: Matt Milnes

