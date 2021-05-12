SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's English County Championship Match - May 13th, 2021

Round 6 of the English County Championship 2021 has Kent taking on Sussex at the County Ground in Hove on Thursday.

Both teams have struggled to get going in the English County Championship as they linger towards the bottom half of the points table. While Sussex have won one out of their five games so far, Kent, who were one of the more impressive teams last season, are at the bottom of the standings with just 38 points.

Despite boasting a top-order of Zak Crawley, Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond, Kent haven't turned up with the bat in recent English County Championship rounds.Their bowling unit also hasn't performed in unison, but Nathan Gilchrist's splendid showing against Yorkshire in the previous round should hold him in good stead. With time running out to launch a comeback, an outright win will be on Kent's minds.

Sussex, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in the English County Championship, despite possessing a talented squad at their disposal. Led by the all-round exploits of Ollie Robinson, Sussex will look to get over their horrendous showing against Northamptonshire in the previous round, where they ended up losing by an innings and 120 runs. Nevertheless, with Travis Head adding stability to the top order, Sussex will start the game as the favorites. With valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for an exciting English County Championship game at the County Ground in Hove this week.

Squads to choose from

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Miguel Cummins, Joe Denly, Jack Leaning, Heino Kuhn, Matt Milnes, Nathan Gilchrist, Fred Klaassen, Ollie Robinson, Darren Stevens, Marcus O'Riordan

Sussex

Ben Brown (c), Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Alastair Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Travis Head, Aaron Thomason, Jack Carson, Henry Crocombe, George Garton, Stuart Meaker, Will Beer and Sean Hunt

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Jack Leaning, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Gilchrist, Marcus ORiordan, Darren Stevens and Miguel Cummins

Sussex

Aaron Thomason, Tom Haines, Stiaan van Zyl, Travis Head, Ben Brown (c&wk), Delray Rawlins, OIlie Robinson, Stuart Meaker, Jack Carson, George Garton and Henry Crocombe

Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Kent, Round 6, English County Championship

Date & Time: 13th May 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch beckons at the County Ground in Hove, with some help on offer for the bowlers. The previous game at the venue saw spinners dominate the proceedings from Day 1. Despite the bowlers expected to have a bigger say in the game, the batsmen will look to bide their time in the middle before upping the ante, a ploy that should work in their favor. Both teams will look to bowl first and make good use of the bowling-friendly conditions. But rain is expected to play spoilsport during the week.

English County Championship Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUS vs KET)

SUS vs KET Dream11 Tips - English County Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jordan Cox, Ben Brown, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Stiaan van Zyl, Travis Head, Darren Stevens, Tom Haines, Miguel Cummins, Nathan Gilchrist and Ollie Robinson

Captain: Ollie Robinson Vice-captain: Joe Denly

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Brown, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Stiaan van Zyl, Travis Head, Darren Stevens, George Garton, Miguel Cummins, Nathan Gilchrist and Ollie Robinson

Captain: Zak Crawley, Vice-captain: Ollie Robinson