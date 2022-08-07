SUS vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group A

Sussex (SUS) will take on Leicestershire (LEI) in the Group A match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Sunday at the County Ground in Hove, England.

Leicestershire are one of the strongest teams in this year's English One Day Cup and have proved themselves by winning their last two matches by big margins. Sussex have only won one of their last two games as they lost their first match to Nottinghamshire by 65 runs.

Sussex will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Leicestershire are a relatively better team. Leicestershire are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SUS vs LEI Probable Playing XI

SUS Playing XI

Tom Alsop (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Tom Haines, James Coles, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Steven Finn, Ollie Robinson, Jack Carson

LEI Playing XI

Lewis Hill (wk), Sam Bates, Nick Welch, Hassan Azad, Colin Ackermann, George Rhodes, Wiaan Mulder, Roman Walker, Beuran Hendricks, Callum Parkinson, Ed Barnes

Match Details

SUS vs LEI, English One Day Cup 2022, Group A

Date and Time: August 07 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove, England

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground has a good sense of balance. The toss-winning team will get to bat first. Meanwhile, the early overs on this pitch favor pacers. The spinners may have an advantage in the middle overs.

Overall, it's a pitch that favors batting with a few crucial spots. As a result, both sides may play in a high-scoring contest.

SUS vs LEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Alsop, who has played exceptionally well in the last two matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

L Kimber and A Lilley are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Welch is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous two matches.

All-rounders

D Rawlins and Wulder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also finish their quota of overs. T Scrivens is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Hendricks and A Lenham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Karvelas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SUS vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

B Hendricks (LEI)

W Mulder (LEI)

D Rawlins (SUS)

SUS vs LEI: Important stats for Dream11 team

W Mulder - 129 runs

T Alsop - 187 runs and four wickets

D Rawlins - 95 runs and three wickets

Sussex vs Leicestershire Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Alsop, N Welch, L Kimber, A Lilley, T Scrivens, W Mulder, D Rawlins, D Ibrahim, B Hendricks, A Lenham, A Karvelas

Captain: W Mulder Vice Captain: D Rawlins

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Alsop, N Welch, L Kimber, C Pujara, A Lilley, T Scrivens, W Mulder, D Rawlins, B Hendricks, O Edward, A Karvelas

Captain: W Mulder Vice Captain: N Welch

