SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 69

Sussex (WAS) will take on Middlesex (DUR) in the 69th match of the Royal London One Day Cup at County Ground in Hove on Tuesday, August 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report for the 69th match.

The match between Sussex and Middlesex will represent the top-of-the-table clash in Group A. Sussex are on top of the table with five wins and two losses in seven games. They have collected 10 points and have a fantastic NRR of +1.734. Sussex have won all of their last three matches. Their last victory came against Somerset by 201 runs.

Meanwhile, Middlesex suffered their first loss in five matches in the previous encounter. They suffered a five-wicket defeat against Gloucestershire and it was only their second loss in the competition. They, too, have won five games and are second in the standings, just behind Sussex.

SUS vs MID Match Details, Match 69

The 69th match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 23 at the County Ground in Hove. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SUS vs MID, Royal London One Day Cup, Match 69

Date and Time: August 23, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SUS vs MID Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground is regarded as batting friendly. Batters will enjoy their time on this surface and the 300+ mark has been breached twice in three matches already this season. The side winning the toss would probably want to bat first and get a mammoth total on the board.

Last 3 matches (this season)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 277.3

Average second innings score: 189.3

SUS vs MID Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sussex: W-W-W-L-W

Middlesex: L-L-W-W-W

SUS vs MID probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sussex Injury/Team News

Ollie Robinson has now joined the England Test squad and will be unavailable for selection alongside Tom Haines, who has broken a bone in his hand. Jofra Archer and Jack Carson also remain sidelined and are working on individual rehabilitation. Steven Finn has been rested due to knee inflammation and George Garton has been playing for Southern Brave in the Hundred.

Sussex Probable Playing 11

Ali Orr, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Tom Alsop (wk), Delray Rawlins, Danial Ibrahim, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Bradley Currie, Aristides Karvelas.

Middlesex Injury/Team News

Indian international Umesh Yadav is out with a thigh problem and will miss this crucial clash. Young left-arm seamer Ishaan Kaushal replaced him in the squad yesterday. One between Ishaan and veteran Tim Murtagh could be in line to make their first appearance this year in the competition.

Middlesex Probable Playing 11

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Pieter Malan, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell (wk), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Ishaan Kaushal, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris.

SUS vs MID Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tom Alsop (6 matches, 182 runs)

Tom Alsop has been a fair bit inconsistent throughout the competition but despite that, he remains the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy. He has amassed 182 runs in six matches, with a highest score of 75 and will be looking for a bigger knock.

Top Batter pick

Sam Robson (7 matches, 448 runs, Average: 74.66)

Sam Robson is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition. He has been in terrific form and has amassed 448 runs in seven games at a stunning average of 74.66. Robson has scored two centuries already so far.

Top All-rounder pick

Delray Rawlins (6 matches, 188 runs and 11 wickets)

Delray Rawlins has done phenomenally well in both departments for his team and is certainly a player to keep an eye out for. He has scored 188 runs and has also picked up 11 wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

Ari Karvelas (7 matches, 18 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.07)

Ari Karvelas is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 18 wickets in just seven games. He has bowled at a terrific average of 15.22 and also has an amazing economy rate of 5.07. Karvelas has picked up two four-wicket-hauls.

SUS vs MID match captain and vice-captain choices

Stephen Eskinazi

Middlesex captain Stephen Eskinazi has led the team from the front, scoring 645 runs in seven games, and is the highest run-scorer in the London One Day Cup 2022.

Eskinazi has batted at an unbelievable average of 107.50, playing several match-winning knocks for his team at a strike rate of 116. He has hammered four centuries and has virtually been unstoppable and will be the best captaincy pick for your SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian star Cheteshwar Pujara is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. He has amassed 482 runs in seven matches at a splendid average of 96.40. Pujara has also batted at a pretty high strike rate of 110.04 and has notched up two centuries already.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Stephen Eskinazi 645 runs 843 points Sam Robson 448 runs and 1 wicket 686 points Delray Rawlins 188 runs and 11 wickets 682 points Cheteshwar Pujara 482 runs 616 points Ari Karvelas 18 wickets 616 points

SUS vs MID match expert tips

Stephen Eskinazi has arguably been the most consistent and standout player of the tournament so far and having him as a multiplier pick for your SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Side could prove to be the difference.

SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 69, Head to Head League

SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop

Batters: Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ali Orr, Pieter Malan

All-rounders: Delray Rawlins, Luke Hollman

Bowlers: Ari Karvelas, Ben Currie, Toby Greatwood

SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 69, Grand League

SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop, Joe Cracknell

Batters: Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Robson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Pieter Malan

All-rounders: Delray Rawlins, Luke Hollman

Bowlers: Ari Karvelas, Ben Currie, Toby Greatwood

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das