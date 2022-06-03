SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 42

Sussex will take on Middlesex in the 42nd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Hove on Friday.

After losing their first couple of matches, Sussex have now found momentum and won the two games that followed. They defeated Somerset by 47 runs in their most recent match after scoring a massive total of 216 runs.

Meanwhile, Middlesex have made a phenomenal start to the season, winning all of their three matches so far. They defeated Glamorgan by four wickets in their previous match and will be hoping to sustain the winning momentum.

SUS vs MID Probable Playing 11 Today

SUS XI

Luke Wright, Josh Philippe, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn

MID XI

Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, J Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita

Match Details

SUS vs MID, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 42

Date and Time: June 3, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

In recent matches of the Vitality T20 Blast, the track has assisted the batters. The ball will come on to the bat nicely at this venue. The seamers can also find some assistance on this wicket if they bowl the right lengths.

Today’s SUS vs MID Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 162.79 in the last game. Philippe has amassed 139 runs overall.

Batters

Stephen Eskinazi has been in great form with the bat for Middlesex. He has scored 126 runs in three matches at an average of 42 and at a strike rate of 188.05

All-rounders

Ravi Bopara is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in strong form. He has scored 70 runs and has also taken four wickets so far. Bopara will be the best captaincy choice for your SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Luke Hollman is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 22 runs and has claimed six wickets.

Bowlers

Toby Roland Jones has been in astonishing form with the ball in hand. He has scalped seven wickets in only three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs MID Dream11 prediction team

Toby Roland Jones (MID) – 249 points

Ravi Bopara (SUS) – 243 points

Luke Hollman (MID) – 214 points

Max Holden (MID) – 194 points

Delray Rawlins (SUS) – 193 points

Important stats for SUS vs MID Dream11 prediction team

Toby Roland Jones: 7 wickets

Ravi Bopara: 70 runs and 4 wickets

Luke Hollman: 22 runs and 6 wickets

Luke Wright: 91 runs

SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction Today

SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Max Holden, Delray Rawlins, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Luke Hollman, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills

Captain: Ravi Bopara Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Mohammad Rizwan, Max Holden, Delray Rawlins, Stephen Eskinazi, Ravi Bopara, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Toby Roland Jones, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills

Captain: Obed McCoy Vice-Captain: Luke Hollman

