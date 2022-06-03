SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 42

Sussex will take on Middlesex in the 42nd match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Hove on Friday.
After losing their first couple of matches, Sussex have now found momentum and won the two games that followed. They defeated Somerset by 47 runs in their most recent match after scoring a massive total of 216 runs.
Meanwhile, Middlesex have made a phenomenal start to the season, winning all of their three matches so far. They defeated Glamorgan by four wickets in their previous match and will be hoping to sustain the winning momentum.
SUS vs MID Probable Playing 11 Today
SUS XI
Luke Wright, Josh Philippe, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Harrison Ward, Obed McCoy, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn
MID XI
Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, J Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson, Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita
Match Details
SUS vs MID, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 42
Date and Time: June 3, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Hove
Pitch Report
In recent matches of the Vitality T20 Blast, the track has assisted the batters. The ball will come on to the bat nicely at this venue. The seamers can also find some assistance on this wicket if they bowl the right lengths.
Today’s SUS vs MID Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Josh Philippe is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 162.79 in the last game. Philippe has amassed 139 runs overall.
Batters
Stephen Eskinazi has been in great form with the bat for Middlesex. He has scored 126 runs in three matches at an average of 42 and at a strike rate of 188.05
All-rounders
Ravi Bopara is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in strong form. He has scored 70 runs and has also taken four wickets so far. Bopara will be the best captaincy choice for your SUS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Luke Hollman is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 22 runs and has claimed six wickets.
Bowlers
Toby Roland Jones has been in astonishing form with the ball in hand. He has scalped seven wickets in only three matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs MID Dream11 prediction team
Toby Roland Jones (MID) – 249 points
Ravi Bopara (SUS) – 243 points
Luke Hollman (MID) – 214 points
Max Holden (MID) – 194 points
Delray Rawlins (SUS) – 193 points
Important stats for SUS vs MID Dream11 prediction team
Toby Roland Jones: 7 wickets
Ravi Bopara: 70 runs and 4 wickets
Luke Hollman: 22 runs and 6 wickets
Luke Wright: 91 runs
SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Max Holden, Delray Rawlins, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Luke Hollman, Toby Roland Jones, Steven Finn, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills
Captain: Ravi Bopara Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Mohammad Rizwan, Max Holden, Delray Rawlins, Stephen Eskinazi, Ravi Bopara, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Toby Roland Jones, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills
Captain: Obed McCoy Vice-Captain: Luke Hollman