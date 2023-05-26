SUS vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 26, 2023

Sussex will be up against Somerset in this match of T20 Blast 2023 at County Ground in Hove.

Somerset will carry the momentum of their maiden victory into this match, having convincingly defeated Hampshire in their opening encounter. Their bowlers, led by Ben Green and Craig Overton, dismantled Hampshire's batting lineup, taking three wickets each, while Lewis Gregory and Matt Henry contributed with two wickets apiece.

Somerset's batting was anchored by Tom Banton's well-constructed 40, supported by a crucial finishing knock from Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

On the other hand, Sussex will kick off their Vitality Blast campaign with a challenging game against an energized Somerset side. With the presence of star players like Shadab Khan, and Ollie Robinson, Sussex will look to make an impactful start to their T20 campaign.

With both teams aiming for a strong start, this clash promises an intriguing battle, and selecting the right players as captain and vice-captain in your SUS vs SOM Dream11 team will play a crucial role in achieving a successful outcome.

#3 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SOM) – 8.0 credits

Somerset CCC v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been in good form this month scoring a hundred and a half-century in his last four games. As he takes on the responsibility of batting at number three, his presence in the top order will provide valuable support and contribute to Somerset's batting prowess.

With his recent success, he will undoubtedly be a vital asset for Somerset, aiming to continue his impressive form and lead the team to success.

#2 Shadab Khan (SUS) - 9 credits

Yorkshire Vikings v Worcestershire Rapids - Vitality T20 Blast

Shadab Khan is a highly skilled all-rounder known for his notable cricketing abilities. With his dynamic style of play, he is proficient in both batting and bowling, making him a valuable asset for your SUS vs SOM Dream11 team.

His leg-spin bowling is particularly impressive and his aggressive batting style with the ability to score quick runs adds depth to his all-round skills.

#1 Lewis Gregory (SOM) – 9 credits

Somerset CCC v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality Blast T20

While he didn't have the opportunity to bat in the previous game, he made a significant impact with the ball, taking two wickets while maintaining an impressive economy rate of only 13 runs. Lewis Gregory's recent performances in the FC format have also been outstanding, showcasing his all-round capabilities for Somerset.

As an integral part of the Somerset lineup, Lewis Gregory's experience and form make him a key player for your SUS vs SOM Dream11 team.

