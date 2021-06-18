SUS vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 18, 2021

In the South Group of T20 Blast, Sussex and Somerset will clash at the County Ground in Hove on Friday.

Sussex are enjoying a lot of success, sitting in second spot on the points table without losing a single game. Their previous match ended without a result due to rain. Sussex's net run rate will be a huge positive for them going forward in the tournament. They will look to continue their winning momentum.

On the other hand, Somerset started the tournament with back-to-back defeats against Essex and Surrey. But they quickly bounced back to bag a 47-run win over Kent. It will be interesting to see how Somerset perform when they take on the unstoppable Sussex side.

Squads to choose from

Sussex

Philip Salt, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Aaron Thomason, Henry Crocombe, Oliver Carter

Somerset

Lewis Gregory, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Eddie Byrom, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller.

Probable Playing XIs

Sussex

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), James Hildreth, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Ben Green, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Max Waller

Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Somerset, South Group

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Date and Time (IST): 18th June, 11:30 PM

Pitch report

Although there is enough movement available for the bowlers, the batsmen have been able to make good use of the batting conditions. 150-160 has been the par score with chasing teams having a good winning record at this venue in Hove.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUS vs SOM)

SUS vs SOM Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Tom Banton, Luke Wright, James Hildreth, Travis Head, Tom Abell, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Will Beer, Merchant de Lange, Chris Jordan

Captain: George Garton Vice-captain: Philip Salt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Salt, Will Smeed, Luke Wright, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Ravi Bopara, Lewis Gregory, George Garton, Josh Davey, Merchant de Lange, Chris Jordan

Captain: Lewis Gregory Vice-captain: Josh Davey

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee