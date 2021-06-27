SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 27th, 2021

Sussex will take on Surrey in Match No. 76 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at the Central County Ground in Hove.

Sussex are placed fourth in the South Group table with nine points whereas Surrey are in third spot with 10 points.

On that note, here we take a look at three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of this South Group T20 Blast clash.

#3 Luke Wright

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire- Vitality T20 Blast

Sussex opener Luke Wright has scored 108 runs from just two innings in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. He has an average of 54 and a strike rate of 168.75, with his highest score being 75. Wright also scored 33 runs off 20 balls at a strike rate of 165 in their previous match against Gloucestershire.

#2 Tymal Mills

Sussex Sharks v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast

Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills is the second-highest wicket-taker for Sussex this season with six scalps thus far. He picked up three wickets for 20 runs from four overs in their previous match against Gloucestershire.

#1 Will Jacks

Surrey CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Surrey opener Will Jacks is the leading run-scorer for his side so far in the T20 Blast 2021. He has 241 runs from seven innings with an average of 40.16 and a strike rate of 185.38, with a couple of fifties. Will Jacks scored a quick-fire 47 off just 26 deliveries striking at 180.8, laced with five fours and three sixes against Middlesex in the last match for Surrey.

He also picked up two wickets, giving away just seven runs from two overs in the same match. He has bowled at a decent economy of 6.18 throughout the ongoing T20 Blast. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 team for the upcoming South Group fixture.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee