SUS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 41

Sussex will take on Surrey in the 41st match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2022 at the County Ground in Hove on Sunday.

Sussex are sixth in the standings and have won and lost two matches apiece. They have four points and an NRR of +0.860. Sussex are coming off a four-run loss to Warwickshire.

Surrey, meanwhile, are just below Sussex in the points table. They have won one game and have lost two. Another game ended without a result, giving Surrey three points in their kitty. Middlesex thumped them by a gigantic margin of 102 runs in their last outing.

SUS vs SUR Probable Playing XIs

SUS

Ali Orr, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Alsop (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Delray Rawlins, Danial Ibrahim, Aristides Karvelas, Archie Lenham, Henry Crocombe, Bradley Currie.

SUR

Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes (c), Cameron Steel, Josh Blake (wk), Thomas Lawes, Nico Reifer, Nicholas Kimber, Conor McKerr, Amar Virdi, Nathan Barnwell, Yousef Majid.

Match Details

Match: SUS vs SUR, Royal London One Day Cup 2022, Match 41

Date and Time: August 14, 2022; 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground is an excellent batting surface. Pacers might find some assistance due to overcast conditions. The average first innings score here in the last five games is 290.

Today’s SUS vs SUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Alsop hasn’t been in the best of form in the last few games but will look to recover his form. He did smash 75 runs in the opening game against Nottinghamshire.

Batters

Ryan Patel is a star batter who has been in delightful touch. He has amassed 199 runs in four games at an average of over 66.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara showed that he’s well capable of playing the big shots. He has scored 193 runs at an excellent average of 64.33. He played a fabulous knock of 107 in the last game and could prove to be a reliable multiplier pick in your SUS vs SUR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Delray Rawlins is an impressive player who gets involved in all phases of play. He has scored 106 runs and has also taken seven wickets so far. He could be a fabulous captaincy choice in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Nick Kimber, meanwhile, has been in great form for Surrey. He has scored 114 runs at an average of 38 and has also taken two wickets.

Bowlers

Aristides Karvelas will be expected to lead the pace attack for Sussex. He has been in inspired touch, scalping 11 wickets at an average of 15.63 in four games.

Five best players to pick in SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Aristides Karvelas (SUS) – 391 points

Delray Rawlins (SUS) – 360 points

Ryan Patel (SUR) – 270 points

Cheteshwar Pujara (SUS) – 250 points

Nick Kimber (SUR) – 227 points

Key stats for SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Aristides Karvelas: 11 wickets

Delray Rawlins: 106 runs and 7 wickets

Ryan Patel: 199 runs

Cheteshwar Pujara: 193 runs

Nick Kimber: 114 runs and 2 wickets

SUS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction

SUS vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Ryan Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ali Orr, Ben Geddes, Delray Rawlins, Nick Kimber, Tom Lawes, Aristides Karvelas, Conor McKerr, Brad Currie.

Captain: Delray Rawlins. Vice-Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara.

SUS vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Alsop, Josh Blake, Ryan Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ali Orr, Ben Geddes, Delray Rawlins, Nick Kimber, Aristides Karvelas, Conor McKerr, Brad Currie.

Captain: Ryan Patel. Vice-Captain: Aristides Karvelas.

