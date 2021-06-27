SUS vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 27, 2021

Sussex and Surrey will lock horns in the South Group of T20 Blast at the County Ground in Hove on Sunday.

Sussex have lost just one game so far but their major chunk of matches ended without a result with three of them being washed out. However, Sussex are still in the reckoning for the knockouts with three wins in seven encounters.

Meanwhile, Surrey are having a similar story with two defeats and two matches without a result. They went on to win four matches in the competition and are currently in third spot on the points table in South Group. Surrey will hope to put up more impressive performances as they aim to improve their rankings on the table.

Squads to choose from

Sussex

Luke Wright, Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Henry Crocombe, Travis Head, Chris Jordan, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomason, David Wiese

Surrey

Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty, Daniel Moriarty, Rikki Clarke, Ryan Patel, Matt Dunn

Probable Playing XIs

Sussex

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Delray Rawlins, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham

Surrey

Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (wk), Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Gus Atkinson, Gareth Batty (c), Daniel Moriarty

Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Surrey, South Group

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Date and Time (IST): 27th June, 7:00 PM

Pitch report

The first match at this venue produced a high-scoring encounter. However, with heavy rainfall, a few games got washed out and the most recent encounter turned out to be a dull one with the pitch being on the slower side.

160 should be the par score on this wicket, with batting first teams doing better on this pitch than the chasing sides.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUS vs SUR)

SUS vs SUR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Ravi Bopara, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Kyle Jamieson, Tymal Mills, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Luke Wright Vice-captain: Phil Salt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Smith, Luke Wright, Ollie Pope, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, David Wiese, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Kyle Jamieson, Tymal Mills, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Kyle Jamieson Vice-captain: Laurie Evans

