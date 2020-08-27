SUS vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's English T20 Blast Match - Aug 28th, 2020

English T20 Blast action continues with a blockbuster clash between heavyweights Surrey and Sussex at the County Oval in Hove on Friday.

Both Surrey and Sussex underwhelmed last season despite boasting of star players such as Aaron Finch and Rashid Khan. However, both of them come into this year's competition with renewed hopes and some minor changes in their rosters.

Sussex's middle order has been bolstered by the arrival of Ravi Bopara. On the other hand, Surrey, without Sam and Tom Curran, will field a relatively young bowling attack although they should have enough in the tank to make it a competitive clash on Friday.

While the threat of rain looms large, both teams will look to kick-start their campaigns with a win and set the tone for what should be an interesting season of English T20 Blast cricket.

Squads to choose from

Sussex

Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Mitchell Claydon, Harry Finch, George Garton, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt and Aaron Thomason

Surrey

Gareth Batty (C), Gus Atkinson, Scott Borthwick, Rory Burns, Matt Dunn, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Dan Moriarty, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Mark Stoneman, James Taylor and Amar Virdi

Predicted Playing XIs

Sussex

Phil Salt, Luke Wright (C), Ben Brown, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, Harry Finch, Aaron Thomason, Tymal Mills, Ollie Robinson, Danny Briggs and Will Beer

Surrey

Mark Stoneman, Rory Burns, Scott Borthwick, Gareth Batty (C), Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson and Amar Virdi

Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Surrey

Date: 28th August 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected for this game with some swing on offer early on with the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners should also come into play, although the batsmen should still be able to play their natural game. Both teams would be looking to chase with rain bound to play a part on Friday. In case a full match does take place, 170 should be a competitive total at this venue.

SUS vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SUS vs SUR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Brown, M Stoneman, P Salt, W Jacks, D Rawlins, R Bopara, S Borthwick, G Batty, M Dunn, T Mills and W Beer

Captain: P Salt, Vice-Captain: W Jacks

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Foakes, R Burns, P Salt, W Jacks, D Rawlins, R Bopara, R Patel, G Batty, M Dunn, T Mills and W Beer

Captain: W Jacks, Vice-Captain: R Bopara