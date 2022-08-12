SUS vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group A

Sussex (SUS) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) in the Group A match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Friday (August 12) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England.

Warwickshire are one of the strongest teams in this year's English One Day Cup. They have won one of their last two games. Sussex, on the other hand, have won two of their last three games and are currently placed second in the points table.

Sussex will give it their all to win the match and keep the winning momentum going in the tournament, but Warwickshire are a relatively better team. Warwickshire are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SUS vs WAS Probable Playing XI

SUS Playing XI

Tom Alsop (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Tom Clark, Delray Rawlins, Tom Haines, James Coles, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Steven Finn, Ollie Robinson, Jack Carson

WAS Playing XI

Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Krunal Pandya, Matthew Lamb, Ethan Brookes, Craig Miles, Kai Smith, Liam Norwell, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Match Details

SUS vs WAS, English One Day Cup 2022, Group A

Date and Time: August 12, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, England

Pitch Report

The Edgbaston pitch has a level playing surface. The team that wins the toss is likely to bat first. The pacers are likely to get some assistance from the wicket in the first hour. The middle overs will undoubtedly favor the spinners. Overall, this pitch is favorable to hitters.

SUS vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Alsop, who has played exceptionally well in the last two matches, is the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

C Pujara and D Sibley are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. R Yates is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous two matches.

All-rounders

D Rawlins and W Rhodes are the best all-rounders to select for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also finish with their quota of overs. K Pandya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Miles and O Hannon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Karvelas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SUS vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

K Pandya (WAS)

D Rawlins (SUS)

A Karvelas (SUS)

SUS vs WAS: Important stats for Dream11 team

K Pandya - 74 runs and three wickets

R Yates - 141 runs

D Rawlins - 95 runs and six wickets

Sussex vs Warwickshire Dream11 Prediction Today (English One Day Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Alsop, M Burgess, D Sibley, R Yates, A Orr, D Rawlins, W Rhodes, K Pandya, C Miles, O Hannon, A Karvelas

Captain: D Rawlins Vice Captain: K Pandya

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Alsop, M Burgess, D Sibley, R Yates, A Orr, D Rawlins, W Rhodes, K Pandya, C Miles, B Curie, A Karvelas

Captain: D Rawlins Vice Captain: R Yates

Edited by Ankush Das