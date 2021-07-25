SUS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Sussex square off against Durham in a Group A encounter of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021. The County Ground in Hove will be the venue for this game.
Sussex went down against Lancashire in the first game of the tournament. They put up 270 batting first and had Lancashire down at 115/7 but let them off the hook and ended up losing by two wickets. The Tom Haines-led side will want to bounce back after that loss.
On the other hand, Durham recorded a commanding win over Kent. They racked up a mammoth 405 batting first and defended that with ease, winning by 103 runs. The top-four got big runs and the bowling fared well. Durham will be looking to build on this win and gain some momentum.
Squads to choose from
Sussex: Tom Haines (captain), Will Beer, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Travis Head, Dan Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Ollie Robinson, Ali Orr, Joe Sarro, Harrison Ward, David Wiese
Durham: Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Jack Campbell, Harry Crawshaw
Sussex v Durham Probable Playing XI today
Sussex: Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Travis Head, Tom Haines (c), James Coles, Oliver Carter (wk), Ollie Robinson, David Wiese, Archie Lenham, Joseph Sarro, Will Beer
Durham: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), Cameron Bancroft (wk), David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Jack Campbell, Chris Rushworth
Match Details
Match: Sussex vs Durham
Date: July 25th 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Hove
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the County Ground in Hove is likely to be a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely and the batters can play shots on the up. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the track generally does support some spin as well. Hence, an all-round pitch is likely to be in store for this game.
