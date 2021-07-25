SUS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Sussex square off against Durham in a Group A encounter of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021. The County Ground in Hove will be the venue for this game.

Sussex went down against Lancashire in the first game of the tournament. They put up 270 batting first and had Lancashire down at 115/7 but let them off the hook and ended up losing by two wickets. The Tom Haines-led side will want to bounce back after that loss.

On the other hand, Durham recorded a commanding win over Kent. They racked up a mammoth 405 batting first and defended that with ease, winning by 103 runs. The top-four got big runs and the bowling fared well. Durham will be looking to build on this win and gain some momentum.

Squads to choose from

Sussex: Tom Haines (captain), Will Beer, Oli Carter, Tom Clark, James Coles, Henry Crocombe, Travis Head, Dan Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Ollie Robinson, Ali Orr, Joe Sarro, Harrison Ward, David Wiese

Durham: Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Jack Campbell, Harry Crawshaw

Sussex v Durham Probable Playing XI today

Sussex: Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Travis Head, Tom Haines (c), James Coles, Oliver Carter (wk), Ollie Robinson, David Wiese, Archie Lenham, Joseph Sarro, Will Beer

Durham: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), Cameron Bancroft (wk), David Bedingham, Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Paul van Meekeren, Jack Campbell, Chris Rushworth

Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Durham

Date: July 25th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the County Ground in Hove is likely to be a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely and the batters can play shots on the up. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the track generally does support some spin as well. Hence, an all-round pitch is likely to be in store for this game.

Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Dream 11 Prediction (SUS vs DUR)

Dream11 Team 1: Sussex vs Durham - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021. Dream11 Team 2: Sussex vs Durham - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Travis Head, Graham Clark, Tom Haines, David Bedingham, David Wiese, Luke Doneathy, Chris Rushworth, Liam Trevaskis, Ollie Robinson, Archie Lenham

Captain: Travis Head Vice-captain: Cameron Bancroft

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Carter, Travis Head, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, David Wiese, Luke Doneathy, Joseph Sarro, Chris Rushworth, Liam Trevaskis, Archie Lenham

Captain: Graham Clark Vice-captain: David Wiese

