SUS vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 09, 2021

Sussex take on Essex in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Hove on Friday.

Sussex have been in good form in the T20 Blast. With 13 points, they are currently third in the South Group points table, just two points behind table-toppers Kent. Sussex have recorded four wins and two losses, while as many as five of their games have been washed out due to rain. There was a phase of six matches where they had five washouts and a loss. Sussex recorded a 33-run win over Glamorgan in their last T20 Blast outing.

Essex, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in the T20 Blast. They are currently sixth in the South Group points table with 11 points to their name. Essex have won and lost five games apiece while on their matches were washed out. They have been in fine form lately, winning four of their last five games, with their latest triumph coming in the form of an eight-wicket win over Glamorgan.

With both teams eager to extend their winning momentum, we should be in for a cracking T20 Blast game at the County Ground in Hove on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Sussex: Luke Wright (c), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Mitch Claydon, Henry Crocombe, Travis Head, Chris Jordan, Archie Lenham, Ali Orr, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Harrison Ward, David Wiese

Essex: Simon Harmer (c), William Buttleman, Samuel Cook, James Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jack Plom, James Porter, Shane Snater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Adam Wheater, Tom Westley

Predicted Playing XIs

Sussex: Delray Rawlins, Luke Wright (c), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Harrison Ward, Aaron Thomason, Will Beer, Chris Jordan, Ollie Robinson, Archie Lenham

Essex: William Buttleman, Adam Wheater (wk), Tom Westley, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook

Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Essex, South Group, T20 Blast

Date: July 9th 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Hove has something in it for everybody. It has been a good one to bat on, with the average first innings score at the venue in the T20 Blast being about 164 runs. On the bowling front, fast bowlers and leg-spinners have been the most successful on this ground. Another good all-round track is likely to be in store for today's game.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUS vs ESS)

Dream11 Team for Sussex vs Essex - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, Archie Lenham

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Luke Wright

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Ollie Robinson, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook

Captain: James Neesham. Vice-captain: David Wiese

Edited by Samya Majumdar