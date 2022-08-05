SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Domestic One-Day Cup Match

Sussex (SUS) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in a Group B fixture of the English Domestic One-Day Cup at the County Ground in Hove on Friday, August 5.

Sussex lost their first English Domestic One-Day Cup game against Nottinghamshire as they fell 65 runs short while chasing 291. Gloucestershire also lost their opening fixture, losing to Warwickshire after failing to defend 264.

SUS vs GLO Probable Playing 11 today

Sussex: Alistair Orr, Tom Clark, Tom Alsop (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Harrison Ward, Delray Rawlins, Danial Ibrahim, Archie Lenham, Sean Hunt, Bradley Currie, Aristides Karvelas.

Gloucestershire: Chris Dent, Ben Wells, Marcus Harris, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Tom Price, Zafar Gohar, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, Paul van Meekeren.

Match Details

SUS vs GLO, Group B, English Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: August 5th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s SUS vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Alsop batted really well in the last game, smashing 75 off 70 balls. His knock was studded with eight fours and one six.

Batter

Chris Dent scored a run-a-ball 23 in the last game, but failed to convert his start into a big score.

All-rounder

Oliver Price can be effective with both the bat and ball. He scored 36 and took one wicket against Warwickshire.

Bowlers

Aristides Karvelas picked up two wickets and scored 26 against Nottinghamshire.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team

Tom Alsop (SUS): 129 points

Aristides Karvelas (SUS): 84 points

Oliver Price (GLO): 77 points

Chris Dent (GLO): 33 points

Cheteshwar Pujara (SUS): 14 points

Important stats for SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team

Tom Alsop: 75 runs

Aristides Karvelas: 26 runs & 2 wickets

Oliver Price: 36 runs & 1 wicket

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction (English Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Sussex vs Gloucestershire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Alsop, Ben Wells, Cheteshwar Pujara, Marcus Harris, Chris Dent, Delray Rawlins, Oliver Price, Danial Ibrahim, Zafar Gohar, Tom Smith, Aristides Karvelas.

Captain: Oliver Price. Vice-captain: Aristides Karvelas.

Dream11 Team for Sussex vs Gloucestershire - English Domestic One-Day Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Alsop, Cheteshwar Pujara, Marcus Harris, Chris Dent, Harrison Ward, Oliver Price, Danial Ibrahim, Zafar Gohar, Tom Smith, Sean Hunt, Aristides Karvelas.

Captain: Tom Alsop. Vice-captain: Chris Dent.

