Sussex vs Gloucestershire: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 25, 2021

Sussex and Gloucestershire will take against each other in the South Group of the 2021 T20 Blast on Friday (June 25). The match will take place at County Ground, Hove.
Sussex have been unlucky so far after three of their matches ended without a result. However, they are currently the only team without a defeat in the South Group. They have won three matches so far in their six T20 Blast encounters and are placed in third position.
Gloucestershire have been hitting the right chords in the tournament after their initial two defeats. They are currently in top spot in the South Group with four valuable victories. The side look pretty strong at the moment and are the favorites going into the T20 Blast encounter against Sussex.
Squads to choose from
Sussex
Luke Wright, Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Henry Crocombe, George Garton, Travis Head, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomason, David Wiese
Gloucestershire
Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Glenn Phillips, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Daniel Worrall, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, George Scott
Probable Playing XIs
Sussex
Luke Wright (c), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Travis Head, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt (wk), David Wiese
Gloucestershire
Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Glenn Phillips, James Bracey (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Daniel Worrall, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne
Match Details
Match: Sussex vs Gloucestershire, South Group, T20 Blast 2021
Venue: Count Ground, Hove
Date and Time (IST): 25th June, 11:30 PM
Pitch Report
The County Ground in Hove is a pretty good batting wicket with the ball coming nicely on to the bat. However, the last two games have been washed out due to heavy rains. Things are unlikely to change for this encounter as well.
If we get a game, we might witness a low-scoring thriller due to the dampness on the wicket with 130 being the average first innings score.
T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUS vs GLO)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Glenn Phillips, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Chris Dent, David Wiese, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Will Beer, Josh Shaw, David Payne
Captain: Glenn Phillips
Vice-captain: Benny Howell
Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Delray Rawlins, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Will Beer, Josh Shaw, David Payne
Captain: Ryan Higgins
Vice-captain: Miles Hammond