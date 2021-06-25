Sussex vs Gloucestershire: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 25, 2021

Sussex and Gloucestershire will take against each other in the South Group of the 2021 T20 Blast on Friday (June 25). The match will take place at County Ground, Hove.

Sussex have been unlucky so far after three of their matches ended without a result. However, they are currently the only team without a defeat in the South Group. They have won three matches so far in their six T20 Blast encounters and are placed in third position.

Gloucestershire have been hitting the right chords in the tournament after their initial two defeats. They are currently in top spot in the South Group with four valuable victories. The side look pretty strong at the moment and are the favorites going into the T20 Blast encounter against Sussex.

GLOS WIN BY 34 RUNS!!! 🍾🍾🍾



Another dominant display from The Shire to beat Glamorgan under the lights in Bristol 👏👏



Terrific team performance with both bat and ball, what a team!! 👊#GoGlos 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/MXHv6dD7KU — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) June 24, 2021

Squads to choose from

Sussex

Luke Wright, Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Oli Carter, Henry Crocombe, George Garton, Travis Head, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomason, David Wiese

Gloucestershire

Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Glenn Phillips, James Bracey, Jack Taylor, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Daniel Worrall, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, George Scott

Probable Playing XIs

Sussex

Luke Wright (c), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Travis Head, Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt (wk), David Wiese

Gloucestershire

Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Glenn Phillips, James Bracey (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Daniel Worrall, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne

Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Gloucestershire, South Group, T20 Blast 2021

Venue: Count Ground, Hove

Date and Time (IST): 25th June, 11:30 PM

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Hove is a pretty good batting wicket with the ball coming nicely on to the bat. However, the last two games have been washed out due to heavy rains. Things are unlikely to change for this encounter as well.

If we get a game, we might witness a low-scoring thriller due to the dampness on the wicket with 130 being the average first innings score.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUS vs GLO)

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Glenn Phillips, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Chris Dent, David Wiese, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Will Beer, Josh Shaw, David Payne

Captain: Glenn Phillips

Vice-captain: Benny Howell

Glenn Phillips wins the game in style for Gloucestershire 👏#Blast21 pic.twitter.com/7KolwHhvUW — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 22, 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: James Bracey, Delray Rawlins, Luke Wright, Travis Head, Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Will Beer, Josh Shaw, David Payne

Captain: Ryan Higgins

Vice-captain: Miles Hammond

Edited by Anantaajith Ra