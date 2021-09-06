SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship 2021 Match 

Sussex (SUS) will take on Middlesex (MID) in a Division 3 County Championship fixture at the County Ground in Hove on Monday.

Neither team have had a great run in the County Championship. With one win, five losses and four draws, Sussex finished bottom of Group 3. They also lost their first Division 3 game. Meanwhile, Middlesex, who won just two and lost seven in the group stages, beat Derbyshire in their first Division 3 game.

SUS vs MID Probable Playing 11 Today

Sussex: Alistair Orr, Tom Haines (c), Harrison Ward, Delray Rawlins, Oliver Carter (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Danial Ibrahim, George Garton, Jack Carson, Henry Crocombe, Joseph Sarro

Middlesex: Sam Robson, Mark Stoneman, Stephen Eskinazi, Robbie White, Max Holden, John Simpson (wk), Martin Andersson, Toby Roland-Jones, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh (c), Thilan Walallawita

Match Details

SUS vs MID, County Championship

Date and Time: September 6th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Hove hasn't been a very high-scoring venue, with only two out of six games seeing teams score in excess of 300 while batting first. While the fast bowlers have found some movement, there hasn't been much in it for the spinners.

Today’s SUS vs MID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

John Simpson – The Middlesex stumper has been inconsistent with the bat, managing 410 runs. But he has been superb behind the stumps, taking 36 catches.

Batsmen

Sam Robson – Robson has been in decent touch throughout the summer, scoring 720 runs, including a couple of big hundreds.

Tom Haines – The Sussex skipper has been in top form with the bat, amassing 787 runs at an average of 41.42.

All-rounders

Martin Andersson – Andersson has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has taken 19 wickets and scored 291 runs.

Bowlers

Tim Murtagh – The veteran pacer has 44 wickets to his name at an average of 18.63 this season.

Jack Carson – Carson has been Sussex’s best bowler. He has taken 35 wickets in 11 games and has also contributed well with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team

Sam Robson (MID): 377 points

Tim Murtagh (MID): 377 points

John Simpson (MID): 377 points

Jack Carson (SUS): 72 points

Tom Haines (SUS): 29 points

Important stats for SUS vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team

Sam Robson: 720 runs from 11 matches

Tim Murtagh: 44 wickets from 9 matches

Tom Haines: 787 runs from 10 matches

Jack Carson: 297 runs & 35 wickets from 11 matches

SUS vs MID Dream 11 Prediction

Enter caption

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Sam Robson, Stephen Eskinazi, Alistair Orr, Tom Haines, Martin Andersson, Delray Rawlins, Tim Murtagh, Ethan Bamber, Jack Carson, Henry Crocombe

Captain: Martin Andersson Vice-captain: Tom Haines

Dream11 Team for Sussex vs Middlesex - County Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Simpson, Sam Robson, Robbie White, Tom Haines, Alistair Orr, Toby Roland-Jones, Martin Andersson, Tim Murtagh, Ethan Bamber, Jack Carson, Danial Ibrahim

Captain: Tim Murtagh. Vice-captain: John Simpson

Edited by Samya Majumdar