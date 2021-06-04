SV vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s England Women’s ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) Match - June 4th, 2021

The Southern Vipers will take on the Central Sparks in the ninth match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Saturday.

The Southern Vipers have been phenomenal in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy so far, comfortably winning their first two matches. They defeated Lightning by four wickets in their opening encounter and followed it up with a seven-wicket win over the South East Stars.

The Central Sparks have also won their first two Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixtures. They beat the Northern Districts by two wickets in their first game before scripting a 41-run victory over Western Storm.

Squads to choose from:

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (C), Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Ariana Dowse, Carla Rudd (WK), Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris and Providence Cowdrill.

Central Sparks

Amy Jones, Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Milly Home, Poppy Davies, Chloe Hill, Georgia Davies, Eve Jones, Thea Brooks, Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Grace Potts, Liz Russell, Hannah Baker and Anisha Baker

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (C), Danni Wyatt, Carla Rudd (WK), Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Charlotte Dean, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor.

Central Sparks

Evelyn Jones (c), Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Amy Jones (wk), Milly Home, Stephanie Butler, Sarah Glenn, Ria Fackrell, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Liz Russell

Match Details

Match: Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks, 9th Match

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Date & Time: 5th June, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground generally favors batters, with the average first innings score at the venue being well over 200 runs. But the pacers can also find assistance from the wicket. Both teams will want to bat first after winning the toss.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SV vs CES Dream11 Tips - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jones, D Wyatt, R Fackrell, G Adams, C Dean, E Arlott, G Elwiss, S Glenn, I Wong, C Taylor, T Norris

Captain: A Jones. Vice-captain: D Wyatt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jones, D Wyatt, R Fackrell, G Adams, C Dean, S Butler, E Arlott, G Elwiss, S Glenn, I Wong, C Taylor

Captain: C Dean. Vice-captain: S Glenn

Edited by Samya Majumdar