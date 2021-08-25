SV vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's Regional T20

The Southern Vipers will be up against the Central Sparks in a Group A fixture of the English Women's Regional T20 at the County Ground in Hove on Wednesday.

The Southern Vipers have won all three of their English Women's Regional T20 matches and are currently placed at the top of the Group A points table. They beat the South East Stars convincingly by seven wickets in their last match. The Central Sparks, on the other hand, have won just one out of their three matches and are currently placed in third spot in the Group A points table. They won their last English Women's Regional T20 match against Lightning by six wickets.

SV vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

SV XI

Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Carla Rudd (WK), Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan.

CES XI

Evelyn Jones (C), Marie Kelly, Milly Home, Gwen Davies, Thea Brookes, Stephanie Butler, Chloe Hill (WK), Ria Fackrell, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Georgia Davis.

Match Details

SV vs CES, Group A, English Women's Regional T20

Date and Time: 25th August 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Hove is a balanced one. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Meanwhile, the pacers will also get some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score at the venue is 168 runs.

Today’s SV vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gwen Davies: Davies has been in decent form with the bat this season. She has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 62.50 in three matches. Davies is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs for her side in the upcoming match.

Batters

Evelyn Jones: Jones has scored 78 runs in her three outings. She is also the leading run-scorer for the Central Sparks this season. Jones could also play a big knock in today's English Women's Regional T20match.

Georgia Adams: Adams is one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Southern Vipers. She has scored 89 runs at a strike rate of close to 120 in three matches. Adams is surely a must-have pick for today's game.

All-rounders

Georgia Elwiss: Elwiss has impressed everyone with her all-around performances this season. She has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.66 while also scoring 24 runs in three English Women's Regional T20 matches.

Emily Arlott: Arlott can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. She has scored 31 runs and taken one wicket in three matches.

Bowlers

Georgia Davis: Davis has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.58 in three matches. She is also the joint highest wicket-taker in the English Women's Regional T20.

Tara Norris: Norris has been in lethal form with the ball in the last couple of matches. She has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.07 this season. Norris can pick up wickets at regular intervals for her side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SV vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Davis (CES) - 296 points

Tara Norris (SV) - 244 points

Georgia Elwiss (SV) - 223 points

Evelyn Jones (CES) - 198 points

Charlotte Taylor (SV) - 163 points

Important Stats for SV vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Evelyn Jones: 78 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 92.85 and ER - 5.42

Georgia Elwiss: 24 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 88.88 and ER - 4.66

Georgia Adams: 89 runs in 3 matches; SR - 118.66

Georgia Davis: 8 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.58

Tara Norris: 7 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.07

SV vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's Regional T20)

SV vs CES Dream11 Prediction - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gwen Davies, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Georgia Adams, Georgia Elwiss, Stephanie Butler, Emily Arlott, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Georgia Davis.

Captain: Evelyn Jones. Vice-captain: Georgia Elwiss.

SV vs CES Dream11 Prediction - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gwen Davies, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Georgia Adams, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Emily Arlott, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Georgia Davis.

Captain: Evelyn Jones. Vice-captain: Lauren Bell.

Edited by Samya Majumdar