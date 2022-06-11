SV vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Final

Southern Vipers will take on Central Sparks in the final of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at the County Ground, Northampton on Saturday.

Southern Vipers have been in magnificent form this season. They have won all their six games and finished at the top of the points table, which helped them earn a direct entry into the final.

Meanwhile, Central Sparks have also been in good form. They won four and lost two in the group stages before they beat South East Stars in a knockout game earlier today.

SV vs CES Probable Playing 11 today

Southern Vipers: Danni Wyatt, Georgia Adams (c), Maia Bouchier, Ella McCaughan, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Elwiss, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell

Central Sparks: Eve Jones (c), Issy Wong, Amy Jones (wk), Abigail Freeborn, Ami Campbell, Gwenan Davies, Davina Perrin, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker

Match Details

SV vs CES, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Final

Date & Time: June 11, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the County Ground in Northampton is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners might get some help as well.

Only one game has been played at this venue in this tournament and Central Sparks defended 146 in that game.

Today’s SV vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones is in top form with the bat and has amassed 262 runs at an average of 37.42 while striking at 139.36.

Batters

Georgia Adams has contributed well with both bat and ball. She has scored 145 runs and has taken three wickets.

All-rounders

Issy Wong can have an all-round impact. She has accumulated 104 runs at a strike rate of 133.33 and has picked up seven wickets.

Charlie Dean may not have fired with the bat but she has been excellent with the ball, taking 10 wickets at an economy of 5.00.

Bowlers

Emily Arlott seems to be in good form with the ball. She has returned with seven scalps at an economy rate of 6.53.

Top 5 best players to pick in SV vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Amy Jones (CES): 500 points

Issy Wong (CES): 389 points

Charlie Dean (SV): 359 points

Georgia Adams (SV): 354 points

Georgia Elwiss (SV): 323 points

Important stats for SV vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Amy Jones: 262 runs

Issy Wong: 104 runs & 7 wickets

Charlie Dean: 10 wickets

Georgia Adams: 145 runs & 3 wickets

SV vs CES Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Eve Jones, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Grace Potts, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Hannah Baker, Emily Arlott

Captain: Issy Wong Vice-captain: Charlie Dean

Dream11 Team for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Eve Jones, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Issy Wong, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Emily Arlott, Sarah Glenn

Captain: Georgia Elwiss Vice-captain: Amy Jones

