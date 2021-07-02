SV vs LIG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women’s Regional T20 match - July 3rd, 2021

The Southern Vipers will lock horns with the Lightning in a Group A match of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup on Saturday at Arundel Castle Cricket Club.

The Vipers got off to a winning start as they beat the Central Sparks by eight wickets. The Lightning, on the other hand, lost their opening game of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup. They will be looking to bounce back against the Sparks in their next match.

On that note, let’s take a look at three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the match between Southern Vipers and Lightning.

#3 Georgia Elwiss

The English all-rounder plays for the Vipers in the domestic circuit. Elwiss bats right-handed and is a right-arm medium-fast bowler. She had a decent outing with the ball in her side’s first game of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

Elwiss picked up three crucial wickets and bowled economically, giving away only 16 runs from her quota of four overs. She also bowled 14 dot balls. Coming in to bat at No. 4, with her team needing 16 to win, the 30-year-old remained unbeaten on five and took her team across the line.

#2 Charlotte Dean

Charlotte Dean is a right-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler and she plays for the Vipers in the domestic circuit. She had a brilliant day with the ball against the Sparks in the Vipers’ first game of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

Dean picked up a fifer as she broke the back of the Sparks’ batting lineup. She returned with bowling figures of 3.5-0-19-5 and also bowled 16 dot balls. The spinner is expected to step up for the Vipers in the upcoming games as well.

#1 Danielle Wyatt

Swashbuckling opener Danielle Wyatt represents the Vipers in the domestic circuit. After a scintillating 50-over competition, Wyatt carried her form into the shortest format. She started the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup with a stellar performance for her side.

While her team was chasing an 84 against the Sparks, Wyatt went berserk at the top of the order from the outset. She smashed 45 off just 33 balls, comprising six fours and a maximum. The 30-year-old remains a vital cog in the Vipers’ batting lineup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee