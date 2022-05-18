SV vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup, Match 7

Southern Vipers will take on Lightning in the seventh match of the English Women’s T20 Cup at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Southern Vipers are arriving into this clash following a resounding win in their previous match against Thunder. Meanwhile, Lightning suffered a loss in their previous match against Northern Diamonds and will be looking for a way to bounce back here.

SV vs LIG Probable Playing 11 Today

SV XI

Georgia Adams (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Taylor

LIG XI

Tammy Beaumont, Piepa Cleary, Marie Kelly, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, Grace Ballinger

Match Details

SV vs LIG, English Women’s T20 Cup, Match 7

Date and Time: 18th May, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced surface and both batters and bowlers will find purchase here. Spinners will be very important during the middle overs. Both teams would love to field first and it will be easier to bat while having a target set.

Today’s SV vs LIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Carla Rudd is an explosive wicket-keeper batter who can hit big shots with ease. She will be looking for a solid knock to build momentum here.

Batters

Tammy Beaumont has been a consistent performer for England over the years. She has scored 1721 runs at a strike rate of over 108 in 99 WT20Is and has enormous experience. Beaumont has scored nine runs here and is an excellent multiplier pick for your SV vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

Charlie Dean is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in fabulous form recently. She has scalped two wickets here already.

Katheryn Bryce is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has also picked up two wickets and is also decent with the bat in hand.

Bowlers

Freya Kemp will be tasked with leading her side’s bowling unit. She has dismissed two batters so far this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in SV vs LIG Dream11 prediction team

Tammy Beaumont (LIG) – 79 points

Charlie Dean (SV) – 68 points

Freya Kemp (SV) – 68 points

Katheryn Bryce (LIG) – 64 points

Maia Bouchier (SV) – 64 points

Important stats for SV vs LIG Dream11 prediction team

Tammy Beaumont: 59 runs

Charlie Dean: 2 wickets

Freya Kemp: 2 wickets

Katheryn Bryce: 4 runs and 2 wickets

Maia Bouchier: 48 runs

SV vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Today

SV vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Carla Rudd, Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Marrie Kelly, Georgia Adams, Charlie Dean, Katheryn Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Kemp, Anya Shrubsole, Kirstie Gordon

Captain: Tammy Beaumont, Vice-Captain: Katheryn Bryce

SV vs LIG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Carla Rudd, Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Marrie Kelly, Georgia Adams, Charlie Dean, Katheryn Bryce, Freya Kemp, Anya Shrubsole, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell

Captain: Charlie Dean, Vice-Captain: Maia Bouchier

Edited by Diptanil Roy