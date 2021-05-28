SV vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match - May 29, 2021

In the fourth match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the Southern Vipers take on Lightning at Headingley, Leeds, on Saturday.

Defending champions Southern Vipers will be eager to start their tournament on a winning note. Dani Wyatt, who missed the final, will make a comeback to the Vipers' squad. Wyatt was in brilliant form alongside Georgia Adams last season and both are expected to open the innings.

On the other hand, Lightning had a disastrous tournament last year after ending the group stage in the bottom spot of the points table. They earned only two victories in the six matches they were part of. Lightning's top-order batters Sarah Bryce and Kathryn Bryce are the players to watch out for. Sarah was the second-leading run-scorer last season with 395 runs from just six innings.

Squads to choose from

Southern Vipers

Charlotte Taylor, Dani Wyatt, Finty Trussler, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Gemma Lane, Maia Bouchier, Ella Chandler, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Dean, Cassidy McCarthy, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Tara Norris, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Arian Dowse, Carla Rudd, Georgia Elwiss

Lightning

Bethan Ellis, Shachi Pai, Grace Ballinger, Kirstie Gordon, Leah Kellogg, Lucy Higham, Sophie Munro, Alicia Presland, Kathryn Bryce, Nancy Harman, Teresa Graves, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Bryce

Probable Playing XIs

Southern Vipers

Dani Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlotte Dean, Ella McCaughan, Alice Monaghan, Tara Norris, Paige Scholfield, Carla Rudd, Charlotte Taylor

Lightning

Bethan Ellis, Grace Ballinger, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Sophie Munro, Alicia Presland, Kathryn Bryce, Nancy Harman, Teresa Graves, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Bryce

Match Details

Match: Southern Vipers vs Lightning, Match 4

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Date and Time (IST): 29th May, 3:00 PM

Pitch report

The pitch at Headingley, Leeds, is a pure batting wicket with the ball coming nicely onto the middle of the bat. 150+ scores have been registered a total of 33 times in the 44 matches that were played at this venue in T20 cricket history.

However, there will be slight assistance for the pace bowlers early on, with spinners getting their fair share in the middle overs. The captain winning the toss would love to bat first on this flat track.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SV vs LIG)

SV vs LIG Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Dani Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Teresa Graves, Charlotte Dean, Kathryn Bryce, Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Lucy Higham

Captain: Georgia Adams Vice-captain: Dani Wyatt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Dani Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Alicia Presland, Paige Scholfield, Kathryn Bryce, Charlotte Taylor, Tara Norris, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon

Captain: Sarah Bryce Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce