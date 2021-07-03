SV vs LIG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women's Regional T20) Match - July 03, 2021 

The Southern Vipers will lock horns with the Lightning in an English Women's Regional T20 encounter at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground on Saturday.

The Southern Vipers were exceptional in their English Women's Regional T20 opener, registering an eight-wicket victory over the Central Sparks. Off-spinner Charlotte Dean was the wrecker-in-chief, returning with figures of 5/19 in just 3.5 overs. The Southern Vipers' batting department, led by Danielle Wyatt, looks pretty strong as well. They will be keen to make it two wins in two games on Saturday.

The Lightning, on the other hand, lost to the South East Stars by six wickets in their first English Women's Regional T20 game. Bethany Harmer and Kathryn Bryce were the only two shining lights for them in their season opener. The Lightning will be desperate to get off the mark in the English Women's Regional T20, starting with a win over the Southern Vipers.

Squads to choose from

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Ariana Dowse, Carla Rudd, Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris, Providence Cowdrill, Georgia Elwiss

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland, Bethany Harmer

Probable Playing XIs

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Charlotte Dean, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor

Lightning

Sarah Bryce (wk), Bethany Harmer, Sonia Odedra, Kathryn Bryce (c), Abigail Freeborn, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Nancy Harman, Sophie Munro, Grace Ballinger

Match Details

Match: Southern Vipers vs Lightning, 7th match, English Women's Regional T20

Date and Time: 3rd July, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground

Pitch report

Only three T20 matches have been played at this relatively untested venue so far. One can expect teams to breach the 150-run mark while batting first. Interestingly, all three T20 games played at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground have been won by teams batting first. Both teams will want to bat first and post a big score upon winning the toss.

English Women's Regional T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SV vs LIG)

SV vs LIG Dream11 Team - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abigail Freeborn, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Bethany Harmer, Georgia Elwiss, Kathryn Bryce, Charlotte Dean, Tara Norris, Kristie Gordon, Sophie Munri, Lauren Bell

Captain: Danni Wyatt. Vice-captain: Georgia Elwiss

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Carla Rudd, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Emily Windsor, Georgia Elwiss, Kathryn Bryce, Charlotte Dean, Tara Norris, Kristie Gordon, Sophie Munri, Lauren Bell

Captain: Charlotte Dean. Vice-captain: Sarah Bryce

Edited by Samya Majumdar