SV vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Southern Vipers will be up against the Northern Diamonds in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on 18th September at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The Southern Vipers are ranked second in the RHFT points table. They are in spectacular form following their latest triumph and will aim to continue their winning momentum in this encounter.

The Northern Diamonds are the table-toppers in this league. They will aim to sustain their domination over their opponents by winning this game.

SV vs NOD Probable Playing 11 Today

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (C), Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Gaby Lewis, Emily Windsor, Paige Scholfield, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (WK), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage (C), Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Leah Dobson, Ami Campbell, Bess Heath (WK), Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Ella Telford

Match Details

SV vs NOD, Raphael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Date and Time:18th September 03:00 pm IST

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The Ageas Bowl has been a competitive venue, with something for both batters and bowlers. The pacers' will get some extra bounce and movement, and thus the batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. The spinners too will play a vital role as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would want to bat first.

Today’s SV vs NOD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bess Heath: Heath scored 78 runs in the last match against the Thunders and will be looking to pile on more runs against Vipers.

Batsmen

Georgia Adams: The opener smashed a brilliant half-century against the Sunrisers. Adams has been a consistent performer and can be a key player in today's game.

Sterre Kalis: Sterre is the top-run scorer for the Diamonds in this tournament. She has scored 208 runs so far and will look to deliver once again.

All-rounders

Georgia Elwiss: The all-rounder has been in great form for the Vipers. She has been performing excellently in the competition so far with 167 runs and 3 wickets from 5 matches.

Hollie Armitage: Hollie has scored 135 runs in this tournament. She can also do well with the ball and is expected to make a significant contribution in this game.

Bowlers

Beth Langston: Beth has been a dangerous bowler for the batsmen. She has picked up 9 wickets with a spectacular economy of 3.85.

Charlotte Taylor: Taylor has been the leading wicket-taker for the Vipers. She has 11 wickets to her name and will be looking to add more to her tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in SV vs NOD Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Adams (SV)- 473 points

Sterre Kalis (NOD)- 263 points

Georgia Elwiss (SV)- 339 points

Beth Langston (NOD)- 519 points

Charlotte Taylor (SV )- 381 points

Important stats for SV vs NOD Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Elwiss: 5 matches, 167 runs & 3 wickets

Georgia Adams: 6 matches, 166 runs & 7 wickets

Sterre Kalis: 5 matches, 208 runs

Beth Langston: 6 matches, 9 wickets

Charlotte Taylor: 6 matches, 11 wickets

SV vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Today

SV vs NOD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bess Heath, Georgia Adams, Sterre Kalis, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Schofield, Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor

Captain: Georgia Elwiss Vice-Captain: Beth Langston

SV vs NOD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bess Heath, Georgia Adams, Sterre Kalis, Ami Campbell, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Elwiss, Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor

Captain: Georgia Adams Vice-Captain: Hollie Armitage

Edited by Diptanil Roy