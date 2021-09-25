SV vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Southern Vipers will be up against the Northern Diamonds in the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on 25th September at the County Cricket Ground in Northampton.

The Southern Vipers finished second in the RHFT points table. They are in spectacular form and have played an excellent brand of cricket throughout the tournament. They will aim to continue their exploits and clinch the trophy.

The Northern Diamonds were the table-toppers and were dominant throughout the tournament. They will aim to sustain their domination and come out on top in this game by laying their hands on the trophy.

SV vs NOD Probable Playing 11 Today

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (C), Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Gaby Lewis, Emily Windsor, Paige Scholfield, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (WK), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor.

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage (C), Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Leah Dobson, Ami Campbell, Bess Heath (WK), Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Ella Telford.

Match Details

Match: SV vs NOD, Raphael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final.

Date and Time: 25th September at 03:00 pm IST.

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Northampton.

Pitch Report

The County Cricket Ground has been a competitive venue with something for both batters and bowlers. Despite the pacers' extra bounce and movement, the batters will want to get in early. The spinners will become vital as the game progresses.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bowl first.

Today’s SV vs NOD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bess Heath: Heath has scored 187 runs in this tournament and will be looking to pile on more runs against the Vipers.

Batsmen

Georgia Adams: The opener has smashed 233 runs and has also picked up eight wickets in this tournament. She is in good touch and can be a key player in today's game.

Sterre Kalis: Kalis is the top-run scorer for the Diamonds in this tournament. She has scored 272 runs so far, with an excellent average of 45.33.

All-rounders

Georgia Elwiss: The all-rounder has been in great form for the Vipers. She has performed excellently in the competition so far with 251 runs and four wickets from six matches.

Beth Langston: Langston has picked up 11 wickets to her name in this tournament. She can also do well with the bat and is expected to make significant contributions in this game.

Bowlers

Linsey Smith: Smith has been a nightmare for the batters. She has picked up 12 wickets with a spectacular economy of 3.90.

Lauren Bell: Lauren has been the leading bowler for the Vipers. She has nine wickets to her name and will be looking to add more to her tally.

Top 5 best players to pick in SV vs NOD Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Adams (SV) - 597 points

Sterre Kalis (NOD) - 357 points

Georgia Elwiss (SV) - 493 points

Beth Langston (NOD) - 609 points

Linsey Smith (NOD) - 499points

Important stats for SV vs NOD Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Elwiss: 6 matches, 251 runs & 4 wickets

Georgia Adams: 6 matches, 233 runs & 8 wickets

Sterre Kalis: 8 matches, 272 runs

Linsey Smith: 7 matches, 12 wickets

Lauren Bell: 5 matches, 9 wickets

SV vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Today

SV vs NOD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bess Heath, Georgia Adams, Sterre Kalis, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Schofield, Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell.

Captain: Beth Langston | Vice-Captain: Georgia Adams.

SV vs NOD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bess Heath, Georgia Adams, Sterre Kalis, Ami Campbell, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Elwiss, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor

Captain: Georgia Elwiss | Vice-Captain: Linsey Smith

Edited by Anantaajith Ra