SV vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Southern Vipers will be up against the Northern Diamonds in the final of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on 25th September at the County Cricket Ground in Northampton.
The Southern Vipers finished second in the RHFT points table. They are in spectacular form and have played an excellent brand of cricket throughout the tournament. They will aim to continue their exploits and clinch the trophy.
The Northern Diamonds were the table-toppers and were dominant throughout the tournament. They will aim to sustain their domination and come out on top in this game by laying their hands on the trophy.
SV vs NOD Probable Playing 11 Today
Southern Vipers
Georgia Adams (C), Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Gaby Lewis, Emily Windsor, Paige Scholfield, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (WK), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor.
Northern Diamonds
Hollie Armitage (C), Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Leah Dobson, Ami Campbell, Bess Heath (WK), Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Ella Telford.
Match Details
Match: SV vs NOD, Raphael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final.
Date and Time: 25th September at 03:00 pm IST.
Venue: County Cricket Ground, Northampton.
Pitch Report
The County Cricket Ground has been a competitive venue with something for both batters and bowlers. Despite the pacers' extra bounce and movement, the batters will want to get in early. The spinners will become vital as the game progresses.
The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bowl first.
Today’s SV vs NOD Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Bess Heath: Heath has scored 187 runs in this tournament and will be looking to pile on more runs against the Vipers.
Batsmen
Georgia Adams: The opener has smashed 233 runs and has also picked up eight wickets in this tournament. She is in good touch and can be a key player in today's game.
Sterre Kalis: Kalis is the top-run scorer for the Diamonds in this tournament. She has scored 272 runs so far, with an excellent average of 45.33.
All-rounders
Georgia Elwiss: The all-rounder has been in great form for the Vipers. She has performed excellently in the competition so far with 251 runs and four wickets from six matches.
Beth Langston: Langston has picked up 11 wickets to her name in this tournament. She can also do well with the bat and is expected to make significant contributions in this game.
Bowlers
Linsey Smith: Smith has been a nightmare for the batters. She has picked up 12 wickets with a spectacular economy of 3.90.
Lauren Bell: Lauren has been the leading bowler for the Vipers. She has nine wickets to her name and will be looking to add more to her tally.
Top 5 best players to pick in SV vs NOD Dream11 prediction team
Georgia Adams (SV) - 597 points
Sterre Kalis (NOD) - 357 points
Georgia Elwiss (SV) - 493 points
Beth Langston (NOD) - 609 points
Linsey Smith (NOD) - 499points
Important stats for SV vs NOD Dream11 prediction team
Georgia Elwiss: 6 matches, 251 runs & 4 wickets
Georgia Adams: 6 matches, 233 runs & 8 wickets
Sterre Kalis: 8 matches, 272 runs
Linsey Smith: 7 matches, 12 wickets
Lauren Bell: 5 matches, 9 wickets
SV vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bess Heath, Georgia Adams, Sterre Kalis, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Schofield, Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell.
Captain: Beth Langston | Vice-Captain: Georgia Adams.
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bess Heath, Georgia Adams, Sterre Kalis, Ami Campbell, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Elwiss, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor
Captain: Georgia Elwiss | Vice-Captain: Linsey Smith