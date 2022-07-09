SV vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 Match

The Southern Vipers (SV) will take on the South East Stars (SES) in an English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 match at the County Ground in Hove on Saturday, July 9.

Both teams started their Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 campaigns with wins. The Southern Vipers won a close game against the Central Sparks, hunting down 70 with two balls in a rain-affected fixture. Meanwhile, the South East Stars beat the the Sunrisers by 80 runs and pocketed a bonus point.

SV vs SES Probable Playing 11 today

Southern Vipers: Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Ella McCaughan, Paige Scholfield, Charlie Dean, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Charlotte Taylor.

South East Stars: Bryony Smith (c), Phoebe Franklin, Kira Chathli (wk), Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Kirstie White, Grace Gibbs, Freya Davies, Alexa Stonehouse, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory.

Match Details

SV vs SES, Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022

Date & Time: July 9th 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the County Ground in Hove is likely to be a good one to bat on, there might be some help on offer for the bowlers.

Today’s SV vs SES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kira Chathli was excellent in the first game, with the wicketkeeper-batter striking a 68-ball 66.

Batter

Danni Wyatt has a knack for racking up big scores, smashing 36 runs off 24 balls in the last game.

All-rounder

Bryony Smith can make a huge impact with both the bat and ball. She scored 66 and returned with figures of 3/37 in the last game.

Bowler

Eva Gray scored an unbeaten 18 off 11 balls and also picked up two wickets in the last fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in SV vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team

Bryony Smith (SES): 174 points

Alice Capsey (SES): 144 points

Eva Gray (SES): 97 points

Danni Wyatt (SV): 58 points

Georgia Elwiss (SV): 39 points

Important stats for SV vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team

Danni Wyatt: 36 runs

Georgia Elwiss: 1 wicket

Bryony Smith: 66 runs & 3 wickets

Alice Capsey: 64 runs & 2 wickets

Eva Gray: 18 runs & 2 wickets

SV vs SES Dream11 Prediction (Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Southern Vipers vs South East Stars - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kira Chathli, Danni Wyatt, Aylish Cranstone, Georgia Adams, Georgia Elwiss, Bryony Smith, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Eva Gray, Charlotte Taylor, Alexa Stonehouse.

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Danni Wyatt.

Dream11 Team for Southern Vipers vs South East Stars - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Carla Rudd, Kira Chathli, Danni Wyatt, Aylish Cranstone, Georgia Adams, Georgia Elwiss, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Freya Davies, Eva Gray.

Captain: Alice Capsey. Vice-captain: Georgia Elwiss.

