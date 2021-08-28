SV vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s Regional T20 Competition, Match 18

Southern Vipers will take on South East Stars in the 18th match of the English Women’s Regional T20 Competition at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Southern Vipers’ streak of three consecutive wins came to an end against Central Sparks in their last match. However, they still lead Group A and have 15 points to their name.

South East Stars, who have also won thrice and lost once, will be battling for the top spot in the group. They had earlier lost against Southern Vipers by seven wickets and would be keen to seek revenge.

SV vs SES Probable Playing 11 Today

SV XI

Georgia Adams (c), Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Charlie Dean, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor

SES XI

Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson –Richards, Tash Farrant (c), Phoebe Franklin, Grace Gibbs, Kira Chathli (wk), Emma Jones, Kalea Moore, Danielle Gregory

Match Details

SV vs SES, English Women’s Regional T20 Competition Match 18

Date and Time: 28th August, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl primarily has a batting-friendly wicket where bowlers are also expected to find some assistance in the initial stages of a game. Batters will find it easier to score as the game progresses.

Today’s SV vs SES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Chathli could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for her side. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Southern Vipers' Georgia Adams has been in brilliant form and she was tremendous in the previous game against Central Sparks. Adams scored 88 not out off just 60 deliveries. She has batted with an average of 59 in this competition.

Maia Bouchier is a valuable player for Southern Vipers. She has collected 104 runs at an average of 52 in just four matches.

All-rounders

Bryony Smith has been hugely impressive with her all-round shows and should be considered a captaincy choice for the SV vs SES Dream11 Fantasy side. Smith has scored 67 runs and has picked up 10 wickets so far.

South East Stars' Alice Capsey could prove to be a game-changer for her side. The impactful all-rounder has scored 102 runs in four matches and has also scalped five wickets.

Bowlers

Tara Norris has picked up eight wickets in four matches for Southern Vipers. She is expected to lead the line once more.

Top 5 best players to pick in SV vs SES Dream11 prediction team

Bryony Smith (SES) – 425 points

Charlie Dean (SV) – 371 points

Alice Capsey (SES) – 317 points

Tara Norris (SV) – 275 points

Georgia Adams (SV) – 264 points

Important stats for SV vs SES Dream11 prediction team

Bryony Smith: 67 runs and 10 wickets

Charlie Dean: 65 runs and 7 wickets

Alice Capsey: 102 runs and 5 wickets

Tara Norris: 8 wickets

Georgia Adams: 177 runs

SV vs SES Dream11 Prediction Today

SV vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kira Chathli, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Phoebe Franklin, Bryony Smith, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Georgia Elwiss, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor, Tash Farrant

Captain: Bryony Smith, Vice-Captain: Alice Capsey

SV vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kira Chathli, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Phoebe Franklin, Bryony Smith, Charlie Dean, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor, Tash Farrant

Captain: Charlie Dean, Vice-Captain: Tara Norris

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee