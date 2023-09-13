SV vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Match 49

Southern Vipers (SV) will take on South East Stars (SES) in the 49th match of the Rachael Flint Trophy 2023 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, United Kingdom on Wednesday, 13th September. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SV vs SES Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

It is a top-of-the-table clash as both teams have been in good form in this tournament. The South East Stars have played 12 games and have managed to win six of them while losing five and one of their matches has ended in no result.

The Southern Vipers, on the other hand, have won five of their 12 games, while losing four. They have tied one match, while two of their games have yielded no result.

SV vs SES Match Details

The 49th match of the Rachael Flint Trophy 2023 will be played on September 13 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, United Kingdom. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SV vs SES, Match 49, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2023

Date and Time: September 13, 2023, Wednesday; 3.30 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, United Kingdom

SV vs SES Probable Playing XIs

SV Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Southern Vipers Probable Playing XI

E McCaughan, A Norgrove, G Adams (c), G Elwiss, E Windsor, F Kemp, L Smith, A Monaghan, R Southby (wk), M Taylor, and A Lee.

SES Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

South East Stars Probable Playing XI

Bryony Smith (c), J Spence, K Meghan Chathli (wk), A Davidson Richards, A Cranstone, P Scholfield, C Anne E Hill, B Miles, A Stonehouse, R MacDonald-Gay, and D Gregory.

SV vs SES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - K Chathli (Average Points - 34.17)

K Chathli looks like the best option from this section among the options available.

Batter - Emily Windsor (Average Points - 65.5)

Emily Windsor has been in decent form with the bat in this tournament. She is a more or less consistent batter and hence will be a good choice from this section.

All-rounder - Georgia Adams (Average Points - 96)

Georgia Adams has been at the peak of her form with both the bat and the ball. She is delivering in both of her trades and will be a must-pick for this game.

Bowler - Freya Davies (Average Points - 81)

Freya Davies is picking up wickets on a regular basis. She can be a real game-changer with the ball and hence will be a vital pick in the match.

SV vs SES match captain and vice-captain choices

Georgia Adams

Georgia Adams has been on song with both the bat and the ball. She can be a match-winner for the team in either of the innings and hence will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Paige Scholfield

Paige Scholfield has been in good touch with the bat. She is scoring runs on a consistent basis and will be a good choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SV vs SES, Match 49

Paige Scholfield

Georgia Adams

Bryony Smith

Freya Davies

Linsey Smith

SV vs SES Match Expert Tips

Both the teams have been in decent form in this tournament. A plethora of all-rounders and wicket-takers for the fantasy contests of the match is the best way to go.

SV vs SES Dream11 Prediction, Match 49, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: K Chathli

Batter: Emily Windsor

All-rounders: Paige Scholfield (c), Bryony Smith, Georgia Adams (vc), A Davidson-Richards, R MacDonald-Gay

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory, M Taylor

SV vs SES Dream11 Prediction, Match 49, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: K Chathli

Batter: Emily Windsor

All-rounders: Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Georgia Adams, A Davidson-Richards, R MacDonald-Gay

Bowlers: Linsey Smith (vc), Freya Davies (c), Danielle Gregory, M Taylor