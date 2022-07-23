SV vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 Match

The Southern Vipers (SV) will take on the Sunrisers (SUN) in a league match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, July 23.

The Southern Vipers have won all three of their games and are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 14 points. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, are in seventh spot, having lost three games in a row.

SV vs SUN Probable Playing 11 today

Southern Vipers: Georgia Adams (c), Ella McCaughan, Georgia Elwiss, Chloe Hill, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Nancy Harman, Alice Monaghan, Carla Rudd (wk), Charlotte Taylor.

Sunrisers: Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villers, Amara Carr (wk), Joanne Gardner, Kelly Castle (c), Mia Rogers, Abtaha Maqsood, Kate Coppack, JG Olorenshaw.

Match Details

SV vs SUN, English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022

Date & Time: July 23rd 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball. The spinners might also find some turn as the match progresses.

Today’s SV vs SUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amara Carr has mustered 53 runs in addition to taking four catches and effecting one stumping.

Batter

Georgia Adams has scored 84 runs and taken three wickets in the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 so far.

All-rounder

Grace Scrivens has been in magnificent form with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 167 runs and picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 2.90.

Bowler

Mady Villers has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.12 in the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in SV vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Grace Scrivens (SUN): 509 points

Mady Villers (SUN): 268 points

Paige Scholfield (SV): 246 points

Georgia Adams (SV): 208 points

Georgia Elwiss (SV): 205 points

Important stats for SV vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Grace Scrivens: 167 runs & 9 wickets

Mady Villers: 7 wickets

Cordelia Griffith: 113 runs

Paige Scholfield: 6 wickets

Georgia Elwiss: 121 runs & 2 wickets

Georgia Adams: 84 runs & 3 wickets

SV vs SUN Dream11 Prediction (English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022)

Dream11 Team for Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amara Carr, Cordelia Griffith, Georgia Adams, Emily Windsor, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Paige Scholfield, Georgia Elwiss, Mady Villers, Charlotte Taylor, Tara Norris.

Captain: Grace Scrivens. Vice-captain: Georgia Elwiss.

Dream11 Team for Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amara Carr, Cordelia Griffith, Georgia Adams, Ella McCaughan, Grace Scrivens, Paige Scholfield, Georgia Elwiss, Mady Villers, Abtaha Maqsood, Nancy Harman, Tara Norris.

Captain: Mady Villers. Vice-captain: Paige Scholfield.

