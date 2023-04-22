SV vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2023, Match 1

The Southern Vipers (SV) will take on the Sunrisers (SUN) in the opening match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2023 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SV vs SUN Dream11 prediction.

The Southern Vipers had an excellent season in 2022. They finished with six wins, one loss, and one no-result in the league stages. They then beat the South East Stars in a knockout encounter before losing to the Northern Diamonds in the final.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, failed to win a single game and finished at the bottom of the standings with six losses and one no-result.

SV vs SUN Match Details, English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2023

The first match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2023 between Southern Vipers and Sunrisers will be played on April 22 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The game is set to take place at 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SV vs SUN, Match 1, English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2023

Date & Time: April 22nd 2023, 3 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

SV vs SUN Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is usually a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners may also find a hint of turn.

SV vs SUN Probable Playing 11 today

Southern Vipers Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Southern Vipers Probable Playing XI: Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Georgia Adams (c), Emily Windsor, Charlie Dean, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Chloe Hill (wk), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor.

Sunrisers Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Sunrisers Probable Playing XI: Grace Scrivens, Cordelia Griffith, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villiers, Alice Macleod, Joanne Gardner, Dane Van Niekerk, Kelly Castle (c), Amara Carr (wk), Jodie Grewcock, Kate Coppack.

Today’s SV vs SUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amara Carr

Amara Carr played four matches in the 2022 season, scoring 61 runs. She also took four catches and effected two stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Emily Windsor

Emily Windsor was the leading run-getter for SV last season with 261 runs in seven innings at an average of 65.25 and a strike rate of 90.0.

Top All-rounder Pick

Georgia Adams

Georgia Adams amassed 218 runs and picked up 11 wickets in the 2022 season.

Top Bowler Pick

Mady Villiers

Mady Villiers bowled excellently in the 2022 edition of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2023. The 24-year-old off-spinner took 12 wickets in six games at an economy rate of 4.37.

SV vs SUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Danni Wyatt

Danni Wyatt has been in good touch and did well in the Fairbreak tournament. She was brilliant at the Women's League Exhibition in Pakistan.

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens was absolutely magnificent with both the bat and ball last year. The off-spinning all-rounder scored 297 runs in six innings and returned with 13 wickets at an economy rate of 3.23.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SV vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Danni Wyatt (SV)

Grace Scrivens (SUN)

Mady Villiers (SUN)

Georgia Adams (SV)

Emily Windsor (SV)

SV vs SUN match expert tips

Both teams have some quality and consistent all-rounders. Thus, the likes of Dane Van Niekerk, Georgia Adams, Grace Scrivens, Georgia Elwiss, and Mady Villiers will be the ones to watch out for in the SV vs SUN contest.

SV vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amara Carr

Batters: Danni Wyatt (c), Emily Windsor, Alice Macleod

All-rounders: Dane Van Niekerk, Georgia Adams, Grace Scrivens (vc), Georgia Elwiss

Bowlers: Mady Villiers, Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean

SV vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amara Carr

Batters: Danni Wyatt, Alice Macleod, Maia Bouchier

All-rounders: Georgia Adams (c), Grace Scrivens, Georgia Elwiss, Joanne Gardner, Freya Kemp

Bowlers: Mady Villiers (vc), Charlotte Taylor

