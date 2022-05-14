SV vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 3

The Southern Vipers will lock horns with the Thunder in the third match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup at the County Ground in Hove on Saturday.

The Southern Vipers enjoyed a brilliant season in 2021 where they reached the semi-finals but eventually lost against the Northern Diamonds by 18 runs. The Thunder, on the other hand, failed to make it to the play-offs as they finished third in the Group B standings, winning only two out of their six games.

SV vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

SV XI

Carla Rudd (WK), Chloe Hill, Maia Bouchier, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Adams (C), Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Nancy Harman, Charlie Dean, Anya Shrubsole.

THU XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (WK), Phoebe Graham, Georgie Boyce, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Sophia Turner, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley (C), Kate Cross.

Match Details

SV vs THU, English Women's T20 Cup, Match 3

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove.

Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground is evenly poised for both the batters as well as the bowlers. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. The team winning the toss will likely bat first, with the average first innings score at the venue being 138 runs.

Today’s SV vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ellie Threlkeld: Threlkeld scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 80.31 in six matches last season. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Emma Lamb: Lamb scored 218 runs while picking up nine wickets in four matches last season. She could provide a solid start for the Thunder in Saturday's contest.

Maia Bouchier: Bouchier was in brilliant touch last season wherein she smashed 104 runs at a strike rate of 98.11 in four matches.

All-rounders

Kate Cross: Cross picked up four wickets while scoring 46 runs in four matches last season. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Georgia Elwiss: Elwiss scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.74 in seven matches last season, while also scoring 109 runs. She could be a real game-changer for the Southern Vipers.

Bowlers

Alex Hartley: Hartley failed to perform as per expectations last season, picking up just two wickets in six matches. But she is a genuine wicket-taker who will look to bounce back and contribute well this season.

Anya Shrubsole: Shrubsole is an experienced campaigner for the Southern Vipers who can provide regular breakthroughs for her team on Saturday.

Top 5 best players to pick in SV vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb (THU)

Maia Bouchier (SV)

Kate Cross (THU)

Georgia Elwiss (SV)

Alex Hartley (THU)

Important Stats for SV vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb: 218 runs and 9 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 152.44 and ER - 5.07

Maia Bouchier: 104 runs in 4 matches; SR - 98.11

Kate Cross: 46 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 124.32 and ER - 5.86

Georgia Elwiss: 109 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 96.46 and ER - 6.74

Alex Hartley: 2 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 6.27

SV vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today

SV vs THU Dream11 Prediction - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ellie Threlkeld, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Georgia Adams, Charlie Dean, Alex Hartley, Anya Shrubsole, Hannah Emily Jones.

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Georgia Adams.

SV vs THU Dream11 Prediction - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ellie Threlkeld, Emma Lamb, Maia Bouchier, Danielle Collins, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Kate Cross, Georgia Adams, Alex Hartley, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Bell.

Captain: Georgia Adams. Vice-captain: Kate Cross.

Edited by Diptanil Roy