SV vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 Match 22

England Women v South Africa Women - 1st Royal London Series One Day International

Southern Vipers will take on Thunder in match number 22 of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday (September 11).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SV vs THU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Southern Vipers are in magnificent form in this tournament. They have won all their four games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 18 points. On the other hand, Thunder started with three losses in a row but they beat Central Sparks in their last game to get off the mark.

SV vs THU, Match Details

The 22nd match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 between Southern Vipers and Thunder will be played on September 11 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The game is set to take place at 3 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SV vs THU

Date & Time: September 11, 3 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

Only one game has been played in this tournament at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Southern Vipers defended 233 and won by 11 runs. However, the pitch at this venue has been a good one to bat on but there could be something in it for the bowlers as well.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 233

Average 2nd-innings score: 222

SV vs THU Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Southern Vipers: W, W, W, W

Thunder: W, L, L, L

SV vs THU Probable Playing 11 today

Southern Vipers Team News

Danni Wyatt, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell and Maia Bouchier are in the England T20I squad and will miss this game. Meanwhile, Anya Shrubsole is unavailable due to injury.

Southern Vipers Probable Playing XI: Georgia Adams (c), Ella McCaughan, Charlie Dean, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Chloe Hill (wk), Tara Norris, Nancy Harman, Finty Trussler, Charlotte Taylor.

Thunder Team News

Kate Cross is unavailable due to international duty as she is a part of the England T20I side. Alex Hartley is also unavailable for this game.

Thunder Probable Playing XI: Emma Lamb, Deandra Dottin, Danielle Collins, Laura Marshall, Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Shachi Pai, Phoebe Graham, Daisy Mullan, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Sophia Turner.

Today’s SV vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Eleanor Threlkeld (4 matches, 157 runs, 4 catches, 3 stumpings)

Eleanor Threlkeld has been very good with the bat. She has accumulated 157 runs in four innings. She also has four catches and three stumpings to her name.

Top Batter Pick

Georgia Adams (4 matches, 94 runs, 5 wickets)

Georgia Adams has made effective all-round contributions. She has mustered 94 runs and has chipped in with four wickets at an economy of 4.51 with the ball as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deandra Dottin (4 matches, 70 runs, 5 wickets)

Deandra Dottin has the ability to make a game-changing impact with both bat and ball. She has accumulated 70 runs and has returned with five scalps with the ball in this 50-over competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Tara Norris (4 matches, 5 wickets)

Tara Norris has been bowling really well. She has taken five wickets in four games and she has an economy rate of 4.16. Norris can also be quite handy with the bat lower down the order.

SV vs THU match captain and vice-captain choices

Paige Scholfield (4 matches, 109 runs, 6 wickets)

Paige Scholfield has been excellent with both bat and ball. She has played four matches but has batted and bowled in only three innings each. Scholfield has scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 89.34 and has picked up six wickets.

Emma Lamb (2 matches, 150 runs, 3 wickets)

Emma Lamb has played just two matches but she has had a huge all-round impact. She has racked up two half-centuries and has amassed 150 runs while striking at 100.67. Lamb has also taken three wickets with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SV vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Paige Scholfield 109 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Emma Lamb 150 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Deandra Dottin 70 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Georgia Adams 94 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Eleanor Threlkeld 157 runs, 4 catches, 3 stumpings in 4 matches

SV vs THU match expert tips

There are some top-quality and high-performing all-rounders on both sides. Players like Paige Scholfield, Emma Lamb and Deandra Dottin are game-changers and will be the top candidates as far as the Dream11 captaincy picks is concerned.

SV vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Southern Vipers vs Thunder - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Eleanor Threlkeld

Batters: Georgia Boyce, Georgia Adams, Emily Windsor

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Georgia Elwiss, Emma Lamb, Paige Scholfield

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Charlotte Taylor

SV vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Southern Vipers vs Thunder - English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Eleanor Threlkeld

Batters: Georgia Boyce, Georgia Adams, Ella McCaughan

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Paige Scholfield, Charlie Dean

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Hannah Jones, Nancy Harman

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar