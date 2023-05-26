SV vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women's Regional T20, Match 10

The Southern Vipers (SV) will face the Western Storm (WS) in the 10th match of the English Women's Regional T20 at Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester on Friday, May 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SV vs WS Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 10.
The Southern Vipers have made a great start to the competition. They have won the only match that they played so far and are third in the table. The Vipers have two points under their belt.
Meanwhile, the Western Storm have won and lost one game each so far in the tournament. They also have two points but are third from the bottom in the standings.
SV vs WS Match Details, Match 10
The Match 10 of the English Women's Regional T20 will be played on May 26 at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester. The match is set to commence at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SV vs WS, English Women's Regional T20, Match 10
Date and Time: May 26, 2023, 7.30 pm IST
Venue: Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
SV vs WS Pitch Report
This will be the first match of the competition to be held at Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester. A balanced wicket can be expected where both bowlers and batters are likely to find some degree of assistance.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: NA
Matches won by bowling first: NA
Average first innings score: NA
Average second innings score: NA
SV vs WS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Southern Vipers: W
Western Storm: W-L
SV vs WS probable playing 11s for today’s match
Southern Vipers Injury/Team News
There are no injury reports.
Southern Vipers Probable Playing 11
Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Carla Rudd (wk), Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Tara Norris, and Lauren Bell.
Western Storm Injury/Team News
There are no injury reports.
Western Storm Probable Playing 11
Nat Wraith, Fran Wilson, Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Heather Knight, Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Chloe Skelton, Lauren Filer, and Sophia Smale.
SV vs WS Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
N Wraith (2 matches, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 117.65)
N Wraith will be looking to contribute with a big innings. She has scored 20 runs in two matches so far.
Top Batter pick
F Wilson (2 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 123.21)
F Wilson has done quite well in the tournament. She has smacked 69 runs in two games and also has a strike rate of 123.21.
Top All-rounder pick
H Knight (1 match, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 151.22)
H Knight is an accomplished player who will be expected to make a difference. In the only game that she has played so far, she scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 151.22.
Top Bowler pick
L Filer (2 matches, 21 runs and 2 wickets)
L Filer has been in good form with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 21 runs and has also claimed two wickets so far.
SV vs WS match captain and vice-captain choices
D Gibson
D Gibson is the leading run-scorer for her side. She has made 72 runs in two games at an average of 36 and also has a strike rate of 160. Gibson has also taken a wicket and she should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SV vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Team.
O Prendergast
O Prendergast is the leading wicket-taker for her team. She has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 8.50. She has also scored 24 runs at an average of 24.
5 Must-picks with players stats for SV vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
SV vs WS match expert tips
Heather Knight is capable of turning a game around almost single-handedly and she could prove to be the X factor in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.
SV vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: N Wraith
Batters: F Wilson, D Wyatt, M Bouchier
All-rounders: D Gibson, O Prendergast, A Griffiths, G Elwiss, H Knight
Bowlers: L Filer, L Bell
SV vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: N Wraith, N Faltum
Batters: F Wilson, D Wyatt, M Bouchier
All-rounders: D Gibson, O Prendergast, H Knight
Bowlers: L Filer, L Bell, C Dean
