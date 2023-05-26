SV vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women's Regional T20, Match 10

The Southern Vipers (SV) will face the Western Storm (WS) in the 10th match of the English Women's Regional T20 at Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester on Friday, May 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SV vs WS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 10.

The Southern Vipers have made a great start to the competition. They have won the only match that they played so far and are third in the table. The Vipers have two points under their belt.

Meanwhile, the Western Storm have won and lost one game each so far in the tournament. They also have two points but are third from the bottom in the standings.

SV vs WS Match Details, Match 10

The Match 10 of the English Women's Regional T20 will be played on May 26 at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester. The match is set to commence at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SV vs WS, English Women's Regional T20, Match 10

Date and Time: May 26, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SV vs WS Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the competition to be held at Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester. A balanced wicket can be expected where both bowlers and batters are likely to find some degree of assistance.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

SV vs WS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Southern Vipers: W

Western Storm: W-L

SV vs WS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Southern Vipers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Southern Vipers Probable Playing 11

Danielle Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Carla Rudd (wk), Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Tara Norris, and Lauren Bell.

Western Storm Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Western Storm Probable Playing 11

Nat Wraith, Fran Wilson, Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Heather Knight, Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Chloe Skelton, Lauren Filer, and Sophia Smale.

SV vs WS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Wraith (2 matches, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 117.65)

N Wraith will be looking to contribute with a big innings. She has scored 20 runs in two matches so far.

Top Batter pick

F Wilson (2 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 123.21)

F Wilson has done quite well in the tournament. She has smacked 69 runs in two games and also has a strike rate of 123.21.

Top All-rounder pick

H Knight (1 match, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 151.22)

H Knight is an accomplished player who will be expected to make a difference. In the only game that she has played so far, she scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 151.22.

Top Bowler pick

L Filer (2 matches, 21 runs and 2 wickets)

L Filer has been in good form with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 21 runs and has also claimed two wickets so far.

SV vs WS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Gibson

D Gibson is the leading run-scorer for her side. She has made 72 runs in two games at an average of 36 and also has a strike rate of 160. Gibson has also taken a wicket and she should definitely be the captaincy choice of your SV vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

O Prendergast

O Prendergast is the leading wicket-taker for her team. She has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 8.50. She has also scored 24 runs at an average of 24.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SV vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points D Gibson 72 runs and 1 wicket 164 points O Prendergast 24 runs and 3 wickets 131 points F Wilson 69 runs 97 points L Filer 21 runs and 2 wickets 92 points H Knight 62 runs 89 points

SV vs WS match expert tips

Heather Knight is capable of turning a game around almost single-handedly and she could prove to be the X factor in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

SV vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

SV vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Wraith

Batters: F Wilson, D Wyatt, M Bouchier

All-rounders: D Gibson, O Prendergast, A Griffiths, G Elwiss, H Knight

Bowlers: L Filer, L Bell

SV vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

SV vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: N Wraith, N Faltum

Batters: F Wilson, D Wyatt, M Bouchier

All-rounders: D Gibson, O Prendergast, H Knight

Bowlers: L Filer, L Bell, C Dean

