SVD vs ACE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 1, Match 29

The 29th match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will see the Seven Districts (SVD) squaring off against 11 Ace (ACE) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs ACE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Seven Districts have lost all of their last three matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament. 11 Ace, on the other hand, have won four of their last six games.

Seven Districts will give it their all to win the match, but 11 Ace have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SVD vs ACE Match Details

The 29th match of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will be played on November 10 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs ACE, Match 29

Date and Time: November 10,2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the ICC Academy in Dubai looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Fair Deal Defenders and Interglobe Marine, where a total of 228 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets.

SVD vs ACE Form Guide

SVD - Won 0 of their last 3 games

ACE - Won 4 of their last 6 games

SVD vs ACE Probable Playing XI

SVD Playing XI

No injury updates

Haider Ali ©, Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Sagheer, Muhammad Kashif, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Hafiz Almas, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Zameer, Muhammad Farooq, Lahiru Sandaruwan

ACE Playing XI

No injury updates

Kaunain Abbas ©, Usman Khan (wk), Riaz Khaliq, Sagar Kalyan, Rahul Raghubir, Khalid Shah, Nasir Aziz, Nilansh Keswani, Shaurya Singh, Ahsan Shahzad, Ahmad Shah

SVD vs ACE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Abbas

K Abbas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Shakoor is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Kalyan

S Ali and S Kalyan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. U Khan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Almas

F Mohammad and H Almas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. A Shahzad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ahmed and M Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Nawaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SVD vs ACE match captain and vice-captain choices

H Almas

H Almas is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in various domestic leagues. He smashed 8 runs and took three wickets in the last game.

S Kalyan

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Kalyan the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 85 runs in the last match against Colatta Chocolates.

5 Must-Picks for SVD vs ACE, Match 29

H Almas

S kalyan

M Ali

S Ahmad

N Aziz

Seven Districts vs 11 Ace Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seven Districts vs 11 Ace Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Abbas, A Shakoor

Batters: S Kalyan, S Ali, U Khan, M Sagheer

All-rounders: H Almas, F Mohammad

Bowlers: M Ali, S Ahmad, S Nawaz

Seven Districts vs 11 Ace Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Abbas, A Shakoor

Batters: S Kalyan, N Aziz, U Khan

All-rounders: H Almas, F Mohammad, A Ghaffar

Bowlers: M Ali, S Ahmad, A Shah

