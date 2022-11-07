SVD vs ACE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for DCC X10 Division 1 2022, Match 22

The Seven Districts (SVD) will take on the 11 Ace (ACE) in the 22nd match of the DCC X10 Division 1 2022 on Tuesday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SVD vs ACE Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

11 Ace have had success so far, winning three of their five games and sitting atop the Group B points table. They are riding on the exploits of Mazhar Hussain and Muzamil Qasim, both of whom have impressed. The Seven Districts, on the other hand, have had a bad start to the tournament, losing their first game, and will be looking for their first win on Tuesday.

SVD vs ACE Match Details, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Dubai D10 2022 will be played on November 8 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 01:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs ACE, Dubai D10 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 7th November 2022, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy has traditionally been a good batting surface. Batters generally have the upper hand over bowlers. Batting first is the better option, as the average first-innings score at the venue is 100 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 93

Average second-inning score: 87

SVD vs ACE Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Seven District: L

11 ACE: WWLLW

SVD vs ACE probable playing 11s for today’s match

SVD injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SVD Probable Playing 11

Haider Ali (c), Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Sagheer, Muhammad Kashif, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Abdul Ghaffar, Hafiz Almas, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Zameer, Muhammad Farooq, Lahiru Sandaruwan

ACE injury/team news

No major injury updates.

ACE Probable Playing 11

Kaunain Abbas (c), Usman Khan (wk), Riaz Khaliq, Sagar Kalyan, Rahul Raghubi, Khalid Shah, Nasir Aziz, Nilansh Keswani, Shaurya Singh, Ahsan Shahzad, Ahmad Shah

Today's SVD vs ACE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kaunain Abbas (102 runs in 5 matches, Average: 25.50)

Abbas has been a reliable batter for 11 Ace and an effective wicketkeeper. He has scored 102 runs at an average of 25.50 in five games.

Top Batter Pick

Sagar Kalyan (162 runs in 5 matches, Average: 40.50)

Sagar has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for 11 Ace, scoring 162 runs at an excellent average of 40.50 in five games. This makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ahsan Shahzad (Three wickets in 4 matches)

Despite being a batting all-rounder, Ahsan has proven his worth with the ball, picking up three wickets in four games, making him a must-have player for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nasir Aziz (Five wickets in 4 matches, Average: 14.80)

Nasir Aziz looked impressive with the ball while also scoring crucial runs in the lower order. He has taken five wickets at an outstanding average of 14.80 and an economy rate of 7.33 in four games, making him an excellent player to have on your fantasy team.

SVD vs ACE match captain and vice-captain choices

Mubeen Ali

Mubeen Ali is a talented bowler who could be a great pick for the captain's role in your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. He has picked up four wickets in just two games at an average of 3.75.

Sultan Ahmed

He has played brilliant cricket in the competition so far, taking crucial wickets in the middle overs, and has taken four wickets at an excellent average of 7.50 in two games. Given his current form and experience, he would be an excellent vice-captain for your fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for SVD vs ACE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sultan Ahmed 4 wickets in 2 games Mubeen Ali 4 wickets in 2 games Wajid Khan 104 runs in 3 games Rahul Raghubir 76 runs in 5 games Sagar Kalyan 162 runs in 5 games

SVD vs ACE Match Expert Tips

Nilansh Keswani is an aggressive bowler who has played a key role in 11 Ace's success. He has impressed with his ability to outplay batters from the first over and is also a handy batter.

SVD vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

SVD vs ACE Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: K Abbas

Batters: Nasir Aziz (vc), Sagar Kalyan (c), U Khan II

All-rounders: F Mohammad, A Shahzad, A Ghaffar, H Almas

Bowlers: S Ahmed, S Nawaz, M Ali

SVD vs ACE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SVD vs ACE Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: K Abbas (vc)

Batters: Nasir Aziz, Sagar Kalyan (c), Khusdil Shah

All-rounders: F Mohammad, A Shahzad, A Ghaffar, H Almas

Bowlers: S Ahmed, S Nawaz, M Ali

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 439 votes