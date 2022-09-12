SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bukhatir 50 Overs League, Match 2

Seven Districts (SVD) will take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the second match of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 2.

This will be the first match for both sides in the competition this season. Seven Districts had a strong campaign in the Bukhatir 50 Overs League last time around and will be looking to repeat those performances.

Colatta Chocolates, on the other hand, will be looking to improve and beginning the tournament with a win would be the perfect way to go about business.

SVD vs COL Match Details, Match 2

The second match of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League will be played on September 12, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: September 12, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SVD vs COL Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium could end up favoring the batters. The short boundaries are of huge assistance to the batters who will back themselves to hit plenty of sixes. The pacers are expected to find very little assistance early on from this wicket.

Last match (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 292

Average second innings score: 121

SVD vs COL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Seven Districts: NA

Colatta Chocolates: NA

SVD vs COL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Seven Districts Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Raees Ahmed, Wahab Hassan, Naveed Haider, Sagheer Afridi, Abdul Ghaffar, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Wajid Khan, Farooq Mohammad, Muhammad Kashif (c), Haider Ali-l, and Shahid Nawaz.

Colatta Chocolates Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing 11

L Sreekumar, Renjith Mani, Taimoor Ali, Prajakt Chouhan, Krishna Chandran, Hari Prasanth (c), Nikhil Srinivasan, S Ramesh, Krishan Paul, Saifullah Noor, and Manpreet Singh-l.

SVD vs COL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Prasanth (287 runs in 13 ODI matches)

H Prashanth can be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 287 runs in 13 ODI matches at a strike rate of 65.37.

Top Batter pick

L Sreekumar (208 runs and 4 wickets in last 5 matches)

L Sreekumar is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has hammered 208 runs at a strike rate of over 154 in his last five games and has also taken four wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

T Ali (88 runs in Bukhatir T20 League)

T Ali did well in the recently concluded Bukhatir T20 League. He had scored 88 runs with a strike rate of 123.94 and an average of 29.33.

Top Bowler pick

K Paul (6 wickets in 6 ODI matches)

K Paul is expected to be a pivotal bowler for his side. Having played six ODI matches, he has six wickets to his name.

SVD vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

N Srinivasan

N Srinivasan finished as the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Bukhatir T20 League. He scored 172 runs and also scalped a wicket. He will be a great multiplier pick for your SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Ghaffar

A Ghaffar is a sensational all-round choice who was also in brilliant form during the Bukhatir T20 League, where he scored 67 runs and also picked up 11 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats N Srinivasan 172 runs and 1 wicket in Bukhatir T20 League A Ghaffar 67 runs and 11 wickets in Bukhatir T20 League L Sreekumar 208 runs and 4 wickets in last 5 matches H Prasanth 287 runs in 13 ODI matches K Paul 6 wickets in 6 ODI matches

SVD vs COL match expert tips

Despite his brilliant form, N Srinivasan is an unpopular choice as only 3.99% of Dream11 users have made him their Fantasy Team captain. As a result, he could end up being the differential player for your SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy.

SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head to Head League

SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Prasanth, M Kashif

Batters: L Sreekumar, N Srinivasan, P Chouhan, R Mani

All-rounders: A Ghaffar, T Ali

Bowlers: H Ali, K Paul, L Sandaruwan

SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Grand League

SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: H Prasanth, M Kashif

Batters: L Sreekumar, N Srinivasan, R Ahmed, R Mani

All-rounders: A Ghaffar, W Khan

Bowlers: H Ali, F Mohammad, L Sandaruwan

Edited by Ankush Das