SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 2022, Match 32

Seven Districts (SVD) will take on Colatta Chocolates (COL) in Match 32 of the Dubai D10 2022 at ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, November 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 32.

Seven Districts are winless after four matches. They have lost all their games and find themselves at the bottom of Group B with no points on the board. They recently suffered an 11-run loss at the hands of 11 Ace and have already been beaten by Colatta Chocolates once this season.

Meanwhile, Colatta Chocolates have had a pretty decent campaign so far. They have won half of their six games so far and are third in the table. Colatta have six points to their name and they will be the favorites to pick up another win here.

SVD vs COL Match Details, Match 32

The Match 32 of Dubai D10 2022 will be played on 13th November at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12:15 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs COL, Dubai D10 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: November 13, 2022, 12.15 am IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SVD vs COL Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be competitive with both batters and bowlers finding some assistance. The ball is expected to come onto the bat nicely, which might help their efforts in taking on the bowlers. However, the surface is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 124

Average second innings score: 84

SVD vs COL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Seven Districts: L-L-L-L

Colatta Chocolates: L-W-L-W-L

SVD vs COL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Seven Districts Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali, Muhammad Kashif(wk), Raees Ahmed, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Sagheer, Abdul Ghaffar, Hafiz Almas, Shahid Nawaz, and Haider Ali (C).

Colatta Chocolates Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing 11

Hari Prasanth, Taimoor Ali, L Sreekumar(C), V Ramesh, Vibhor Shahi, Shinto George, Renjith Mani, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Junaid Shamzu, S Ramesh, and Mohtasim Jakati.

SVD vs COL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Prasanth (4 matches, 69 runs, Strike Rate: 172.50)

H Prasanth will be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your DEF vs LYK Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has hammered 69 runs in four games at a strike rate of 172.50.

Top Batter pick

J Shamsuddin (6 matches, 101 runs and 5 wickets)

J Shamsuddin has been in top form with the bat, scoring 101 runs in six matches at a strike rate of over 177. He has also taken five wickets at an average of 17.80.

Top All-rounder pick

G Gopalakrishnan (6 matches, 14 runs and 7 wickets)

G Gopalakrishnan is the leading wicket-taker for Colatta Chocolates. He has scalped seven wickets in six matches at an average of 14.86.

Top Bowler pick

M Zeeshan Butt (6 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 43.33)

Zeeshan Butt has done pretty decently with the ball in hand. He has three wickets to his name but he has been a bit expensive.

SVD vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mani

R Mani has been in great form and he could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the top-scorer for Colatta Chocolates and has amassed 124 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 142.53. He has also picked up six wickets at an average of 9.83 and an economy rate of 7.38.

H Almas

H Almas has been the best player for Seven Districts and leads both the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts for them. He has made 75 runs at a strike rate of 187.50 and has six wickets to his name at an average of 14.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Mani 124 runs and 6 wickets 398 points J Shamsuddin 101 runs and 5 wickets 316 points H Almas 75 runs and 6 wickets 315 points G Gopalakrishnan 14 runs and 7 wickets 279 points S Ramesh 52 runs and 4 wickets 241 points

SVD vs COL match expert tips

R Mani has been in top form with both the bat and the ball. He could prove to be an important player for your SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy.

SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 32, Head to Head League

SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Prasanth, A Shakoor

Batters: R Mani, J Shamsuddin, T Ali

All-rounders: H Almas, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh

Bowlers: M Zeeshan Butt, S Nawaz, M Zameer

SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 32, Grand League

SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Prasanth

Batters: R Mani, J Shamsuddin, T Ali

All-rounders: H Almas, G Gopalakrishnan, S Ramesh, F Mohammad

Bowlers: M Zeeshan Butt, S Nawaz, M Zameer

